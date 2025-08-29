Who Is Akanksha Chamola? Gaurav Khanna’s Wife, Career, Love Story, Unwavering Support As He Joins Bigg Boss 19

Woman, 55, Jumps Before Metro At Seelampur: What Happens Emotionally Before Someone Attempts Suicide?

Balaram Jayanti 2025 Vrat Katha: Know Date, Puja Vidhi And Mantras To Chant For Protection

Sara Ali Khan On Embracing Hinduism And Islam: How Interfaith Families Naturally Foster Empathy And Respect

Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse 2025 Date: When And Where To Watch This Rare Chandra Grahan In India

Mercury Combust In Cancer On 29 August 2025: Will Your Sign Suffer Heartbreak, Money Loss, Or Career Chaos?

From Knocking On Wood To Blowing Candles: Forgotten Rituals We Still Practice Without Knowing Why

When Is Radha Ashtami 2025, 30th Or 31st August? Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, And Significance

Onam 2025: Not In The Mood For A Saree? Outfit Ideas You’ll Love Experimenting With This Festive Season Fashion Riny John

Onam has always been synonymous with the classic Kasavu saree, but tradition doesn't have to mean doing the same thing year after year. If you've ever wondered how to celebrate while still standing out, there are fresh ways to dress that feel festive yet unexpected. Think silhouettes and colours that nod to Kerala's heritage but bring in a modern twist-styles that will make people look twice and ask, "Where did you get that from?" Here are some striking outfit ideas, with ways to complete the look through makeup, jewellery, and footwear.

Raashi Khanna's Elegant White And Gold Half Saree

Raashi Khanna's look is a beautiful take on the traditional half saree in Kerala's classic white-and-gold palette. The structured blouse, flared skirt, and saree-style draped dupatta bring out festive elegance while keeping the outfit youthful and chic.

Complete the look with:

A soft dewy base with peach lips and a hint of shimmer on the eyes.

Gold jhumkas and a statement bracelet.

Strappy gold heels or embellished juttis.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Sheer Glam with Embroidered Lehenga

Samantha's sheer lehenga with golden embroidery is a glamorous alternative for evening Onam parties. The sheer layers give the outfit lightness while the rich detailing keeps it festive.

Complete the look with:

Winged eyeliner with nude glossy lips.

A choker paired with layered bangles.

Metallic sandals to complement the golden hem.

Shilpa Shetty's Fusion Saree Drapes

Shilpa Shetty shows how you don't have to give up the saree to look different for Onam. By draping her Kasavu saree in a dhoti style and pairing it with an off-shoulder blouse, she transforms the traditional into something bold and refreshing. It's proof that sarees, when worn in unexpected ways, can feel as experimental as any fusion outfit.

Complete the look with:

Bold kohl-rimmed eyes with nude lips.

A chunky choker to enhance the neckline.

Transparent block heels to add a modern edge

Kriti Sanon's Royal Jacket With Skirt

Kriti Sanon shows how a long jacket paired with a golden-beige skirt can make a regal Onam outfit. This style combines sophistication with contemporary layering.

Complete the look with:

A bronzed makeup look with highlighted cheekbones.

An oversized necklace set and a potli bag.

Embellished mojaris to finish the grandeur.

Priyamani's Classic White Anarkali

Priyamani's white anarkali with a gold-bordered dupatta captures the spirit of Onam while giving a minimalist vibe. It's simple, elegant, and perfect for day celebrations.

Complete the look with:

Subtle eyeliner and soft pink lips.

Layered gold chains with bangles.

Traditional gold kolhapuris or wedges.

Alia Bhatt's Modern Yellow Sharara With Kasavu Touch

Alia Bhatt brightens up the festive season in a sunny yellow sharara with kasavu borders. While yellow isn't the typical Onam shade, the golden detailing keeps it rooted in tradition, offering a modern and playful take on festive wear.

Complete the look with:

Coral lips and a fresh blush.

Polki earrings for a touch of charm.

Comfortable juttis or wedges.

Keerthy Suresh's Golden Dupatta Drama

Keerthy Suresh's flowy lehenga with a golden dupatta feels festive and feminine. It's ideal for twirling during cultural festivities and gives a royal vibe.

Complete the look with:

A classic bun with gajra and nude matte lips.

Temple jewellery to highlight Kerala's heritage.

Gold-toned flats for comfort.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Ivory Perfection

Aditi Rao Hydari looks ethereal in an ivory anarkali with subtle golden embroidery. This is a perfect blend of tradition and sophistication for those who like understated fashion.

Complete the look with:

Red lips for contrast and a soft bun hairstyle.

Oversized chandbalis.

Gold stilettos for a refined finish.

Onam fashion is evolving, and these looks show that you don't have to stick to sarees to stay festive. Lehengas, anarkalis, shararas, and fusion drapes can carry the same spirit with a refreshing twist. Whether you like minimal elegance or bold statements, these celebrity-inspired outfits give plenty of room to express your unique style this season.