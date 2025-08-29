English Edition
Get Updates
Get notified on trends, wellness, and lifestyle stories just for you!

Latest Updates

Onam 2025: Not In The Mood For A Saree? Outfit Ideas You’ll Love Experimenting With This Festive Season

By

Onam has always been synonymous with the classic Kasavu saree, but tradition doesn't have to mean doing the same thing year after year. If you've ever wondered how to celebrate while still standing out, there are fresh ways to dress that feel festive yet unexpected. Think silhouettes and colours that nod to Kerala's heritage but bring in a modern twist-styles that will make people look twice and ask, "Where did you get that from?" Here are some striking outfit ideas, with ways to complete the look through makeup, jewellery, and footwear.

Raashi Khanna's Elegant White And Gold Half Saree

Raashi Khanna's look is a beautiful take on the traditional half saree in Kerala's classic white-and-gold palette. The structured blouse, flared skirt, and saree-style draped dupatta bring out festive elegance while keeping the outfit youthful and chic.

Onam 2025 Outfit Ideas Beyond the Saree

Complete the look with:

  • A soft dewy base with peach lips and a hint of shimmer on the eyes.
  • Gold jhumkas and a statement bracelet.
  • Strappy gold heels or embellished juttis.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Sheer Glam with Embroidered Lehenga

Samantha's sheer lehenga with golden embroidery is a glamorous alternative for evening Onam parties. The sheer layers give the outfit lightness while the rich detailing keeps it festive.

Onam 2025 Outfit Ideas Beyond the Saree

Complete the look with:

  • Winged eyeliner with nude glossy lips.
  • A choker paired with layered bangles.
  • Metallic sandals to complement the golden hem.

Shilpa Shetty's Fusion Saree Drapes

Shilpa Shetty shows how you don't have to give up the saree to look different for Onam. By draping her Kasavu saree in a dhoti style and pairing it with an off-shoulder blouse, she transforms the traditional into something bold and refreshing. It's proof that sarees, when worn in unexpected ways, can feel as experimental as any fusion outfit.

Onam 2025 Outfit Ideas Beyond the Saree

Complete the look with:

  • Bold kohl-rimmed eyes with nude lips.
  • A chunky choker to enhance the neckline.
  • Transparent block heels to add a modern edge

Kriti Sanon's Royal Jacket With Skirt

Kriti Sanon shows how a long jacket paired with a golden-beige skirt can make a regal Onam outfit. This style combines sophistication with contemporary layering.

Onam 2025 Outfit Ideas Beyond the Saree

Complete the look with:

  • A bronzed makeup look with highlighted cheekbones.
  • An oversized necklace set and a potli bag.
  • Embellished mojaris to finish the grandeur.

Priyamani's Classic White Anarkali

Priyamani's white anarkali with a gold-bordered dupatta captures the spirit of Onam while giving a minimalist vibe. It's simple, elegant, and perfect for day celebrations.

Onam 2025 Outfit Ideas Beyond the Saree

Complete the look with:

  • Subtle eyeliner and soft pink lips.
  • Layered gold chains with bangles.
  • Traditional gold kolhapuris or wedges.

Alia Bhatt's Modern Yellow Sharara With Kasavu Touch

Alia Bhatt brightens up the festive season in a sunny yellow sharara with kasavu borders. While yellow isn't the typical Onam shade, the golden detailing keeps it rooted in tradition, offering a modern and playful take on festive wear.

Onam 2025 Outfit Ideas Beyond the Saree

Complete the look with:

  • Coral lips and a fresh blush.
  • Polki earrings for a touch of charm.
  • Comfortable juttis or wedges.

Keerthy Suresh's Golden Dupatta Drama

Keerthy Suresh's flowy lehenga with a golden dupatta feels festive and feminine. It's ideal for twirling during cultural festivities and gives a royal vibe.

Onam 2025 Outfit Ideas Beyond the Saree

Complete the look with:

  • A classic bun with gajra and nude matte lips.
  • Temple jewellery to highlight Kerala's heritage.
  • Gold-toned flats for comfort.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Ivory Perfection

Aditi Rao Hydari looks ethereal in an ivory anarkali with subtle golden embroidery. This is a perfect blend of tradition and sophistication for those who like understated fashion.

Onam 2025 Outfit Ideas Beyond the Saree

Complete the look with:

  • Red lips for contrast and a soft bun hairstyle.
  • Oversized chandbalis.
  • Gold stilettos for a refined finish.

Onam fashion is evolving, and these looks show that you don't have to stick to sarees to stay festive. Lehengas, anarkalis, shararas, and fusion drapes can carry the same spirit with a refreshing twist. Whether you like minimal elegance or bold statements, these celebrity-inspired outfits give plenty of room to express your unique style this season.

Comments

More From Boldsky
Prev
Next
Read more about: onam onam fashion
 
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
X
Close
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out