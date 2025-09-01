Durga Puja 2025: Why Do Bengalis Wake Up At 4 AM On Mahalaya To Hear ‘Mahishasura Mardini'?

Onam 2025 Makeup Ideas Everyone Will Love: Easy Tips To Look Gorgeous Effortlessly Fashion Riny John

Onam is a festival that celebrates tradition, family, and vibrant Kerala culture. While the golden Kasavu saree and floral Pookalam are iconic symbols, the right makeup can elevate your festive look and make you truly shine. This year, the trends blend timeless elegance with modern touches, offering something for everyone-whether you prefer bold glam or a subtle, natural glow. Here are some expert-inspired makeup tips to help you perfect your Onam look.

Glowing Base With Bold Lips

Start with a radiant base that highlights your natural skin tone. Use a lightweight foundation or BB cream for an even finish, then add a touch of highlighter on the cheekbones, nose bridge, and brow bone. Pair this with a bold lip-classic reds or deep pinks work beautifully with traditional attire. This combination ensures your face pops in photos and during celebrations.

Minimalist, No-Foundation Look

If you prefer a fresh and natural look, skip heavy foundation altogether. Focus on skincare first-moisturizer and a dewy primer create a healthy glow. Use concealer sparingly only where needed, add a subtle blush, and finish with nude or soft pink lips. This approach enhances your features without masking your natural beauty.

Green Eyeshadow For Festive Flair

Green eyeshadow is trending this Onam, perfectly complementing the golden hues of the Kasavu saree. Blend different shades of green-emerald, olive, or forest green-on your lids, and pair it with neutral lips to balance the look. Add a thin eyeliner and volumising mascara for eyes that stand out gracefully.

Easy Makeup To Complement A Kerala Saree

For a graceful and radiant Onam makeup look, start with a smooth base using concealers in natural tones to even out the skin, followed by a light compact or setting powder to keep everything in place. Add a touch of blush in soft rosy hues to bring warmth and freshness to the cheeks.

For the eyes, choose an earthy or nude-toned eyeshadow palette and blend seamlessly, enhancing it with a fine eyeliner and volumizing mascara to give definition while keeping the look elegant. A subtle highlighter on the high points of the face adds a festive glow. Finish with bold matte lips in shades like cocoa, walnut, or a deep purple for a striking traditional touch.

Subtle Glam, No-Filter Makeup

A no-filter makeup look is the perfect way to embrace tradition while keeping it effortlessly fresh for an Onam celebration. Begin with a light base that allows your natural skin to show through, adding just a touch of concealer where needed. A cream blush in peach or rose lends a healthy flush, while a subtle highlighter enhances your natural glow.

Keep the eyes simple with nude or earthy tones, a coat of mascara, and softly brushed brows. Finish with a tinted lip balm or muted pink lipstick for a soft, natural touch, and lock everything in place with a dewy setting spray to maintain that fresh, skin-like radiance all day.

Onam 2025 makeup trends embrace a balance of tradition and modern elegance. Whether you prefer bold lips, green eyeshadow, or a minimalist glow, these tips can help you create a festive look that complements your attire and radiates confidence. Experiment, have fun, and let your makeup reflect the joy and spirit of the season.