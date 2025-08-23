Jaswinder Bhalla Passes Away At 65: Professor Turned Comedian Who Redefined Punjabi Cinema And Satire

Monogamy, An Obligation? New Survey Shows How Societal Pressure Shapes Indian Marriages Across Cities

Weekly Health Horoscope 24 To 30 August 2025: For Geminis, Mental Health Will Take Centre Stage This Week

Vaani Kapoor Turns 37: Discover The Fitness And Diet Routine Behind Her Toned Body

Remembering KK On His Birth Anniversary With 7 Timeless Songs That Defined Friendship, Love And Heartbreak

Is The Undertaker Really Entering Bigg Boss 19? Why ’90s Kids Loved Him, His Net Worth, And WWE Afterlife

Onam 2025 Jewellery Trends That Make ‘Kasavu’ Sarees Look Modern, Chic, And Irresistible Fashion Riny John

Onam is a grand celebration of Kerala's rich culture, traditions, and togetherness. As homes light up with floral carpets and feasts, women across Kerala and beyond turn to the timeless elegance of the Kasavu saree. But what truly completes this graceful attire is jewellery. For Onam 2025, jewellery trends are blending tradition with modern flair, giving you endless ways to shine this festive season.

Let's dive into what's trending this year and how you can style these pieces to make your Onam look unforgettable.

Temple-Set Jewellery: The Everlasting Favourite

Temple jewellery is the crown jewel of Onam celebrations. With motifs of goddess Lakshmi, peacocks, and lotus carvings, these gold-toned sets bring out the heritage charm of the Kasavu saree.

Style Tip: Pair a grand temple choker with matching jhumkas and a kasu mala layered on top. Keep your makeup classic with a deep kajal and a bindi for a regal festive look.

Bold Chokers For Statement Elegance

Traditional chokers are making a big comeback in 2025. With antique finishes, deity patterns, and intricate detailing, these pieces sit close to the neckline and act as your outfit's statement centrepiece.

Style Tip: If your saree blouse has a wide or deep neckline, a choker with layered bangles is all you need to turn heads. Tie your hair into a bun to highlight the neckline and jewellery.

One-Gram Gold-Plated Jewellery: Light Yet Glamorous

Not everyone wants heavy jewellery, and that's where one-gram gold-plated ornaments shine. They're budget-friendly, lightweight, and still carry the traditional appeal perfect for Onam festivities.

Style Tip: Choose a sleek kasu mala or long haram in one-gram plating for day events. Pair it with lightweight jhumkas or studs so you can move around comfortably while looking radiant.

Bendable Serpent Jewellery: A Modern Twist

If you want to step away from the classics, serpent-inspired bangles and rings are trending in 2025. They add a touch of bold symbolism while keeping the look festive and contemporary.

Style Tip: Style a serpent bangle alongside traditional bangles for a mix of heritage and modern chic. For younger fashionistas, pairing a serpent ring with minimalist earrings makes for a stylish, Instagram-ready look.

Luxury-Inspired Accents For Versatility

This year also sees influences from neighbouring states and around the world entering Onam wardrobes. Sculptural earrings, chunky chains, reinvented pearls, and mixed-metal accents are finding their place alongside Kasavu sarees. They're versatile enough to reuse after the festival too.

Style Tip: Pair pearl drop earrings with your saree for a softer touch, or add a chunky chain with a plain blouse to balance tradition with a modern statement.

Celebrating Tradition With Personal Style

Onam 2025 jewellery trends show that you don't need to choose between tradition and modernity-you can have both. Whether you embrace the timeless charm of temple sets, the boldness of chokers, or the playfulness of serpent-inspired designs, the key is to wear pieces that resonate with your personal style.

This Onam, let your jewellery tell a story-of heritage, celebration, and individuality. Because nothing shines brighter than a look that feels truly yours.