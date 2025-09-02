Seventh Day Of Onam 2025: Moolam Rituals And Traditions That Symbolize Wealth And Prosperity

Onam 2025: 8 Blouse Designs To Make Your ‘Kasavu’ Saree Stand Out In Style Fashion Riny John

Onam is a time when tradition and celebration come together in their most graceful form. The iconic kasavu saree, with its pristine white fabric and golden borders, has always been the highlight of the festival. Yet, what truly brings individuality to this timeless drape is the blouse. In 2025, blouse designs are stepping into the spotlight-adding drama, color, and a touch of modern flair to the classic ensemble.

From puffed sleeves and intricate brocades to contemporary cuts and playful patterns, this year's blouse trends are all about reinventing tradition while keeping the spirit of Onam intact. Here's a closer look at some standout styles that promise to make your festive look unforgettable, complete with styling tips to bring each look to life.

Puff-Sleeve Polka Blouse With Keyhole Back

For a vintage-meets-festive statement, this blouse pairs soft puffed sleeves with a scatter of tiny polka dots and a tasteful keyhole back. Gold cuffs on the sleeves add a celebratory shimmer, while the structured puff brings youthful energy to the kasavu drape.

Styling tip: Smooth low bun, antique jhumkas, and a stack of red glass bangles that echo the dots. Keep saree pleats neat to keep the blouse as the focal point.

Magenta Silk Puff-Sleeve Blouse With Zari Borders

A deep magenta silk blouse finished with gold zari at the sleeve hems is unabashedly regal. The short puffed sleeves and rich texture make it ideal for those who want traditionally rooted elegance with a touch of theatre.

Styling tip: Loose braid with gajra, a temple choker, and warm peach-toned makeup. Let the blouse's sheen and the jasmine speak for themselves.

Lime-Edged Printed Blouse With Ditsy Floral Motifs

This blouse updates the minimalist lime-edge trend with delicate prints: tiny ditsy floral motifs (pale yellow blossoms with subtle green accents) scattered across an ivory base. The bright lime border at the neckline/pallu keeps the look fresh, while the printed body lends subtle texture and charm-perfect for those who like restraint with a twist.

Styling tip: Soft waves or a loose side-tuck, a short kasu mala or thin layered chains, and slim gold bangles. Go for luminous skin and a soft nude-pink lip to keep the look airy and modern.

Heritage Brocade Long-Sleeve Blouse

The brocade blouse-rich maroon and green with woven motifs-offers a tactile nod to heritage craftsmanship. Full sleeves and dense texture convert a simple kasavu into a grand, ceremonial ensemble.

Photo Credit: https://in.pinterest.com/alex_an_riya_/

Styling tip: Centre-parted sleek bun with jasmine, antique gold choker, bold kohl, and an optional oddiyanam (waist belt) for a structured, classical silhouette.

Navy Halter-Style Backless Blouse

A contemporary yet respectful take for Onam, this navy halter-style blouse carries small golden buttas and a tie-up back. It reads youthful and confident, ideal for daytime festivities or modern-styled family gatherings.

Styling tip: Textured braid with fresh jasmine, chandelier or chandbali earrings, and dewy, highlighted makeup. Drape the saree higher at the waist to show the tie-back detail.

Vibrant Multicolour Striped Long-Sleeve Blouse

Playful stripes in saturated hues add an unexpected, joyous note to the kasavu. The fitted long sleeves and clean neckline keep it balanced-bold without overpowering the saree's classic mood.

Photo Credit: https://in.pinterest.com/studiovirupa/

Styling tip: Minimal accessories-one pair of statement jhumkas, no necklace. Hair pinned back or half-up, and a coral or peach lip for a lively finish.

Scalloped Off-White Blouse With V-Neckline

Softly scalloped edges along a V-neckline bring a feminine, contemporary detail to an otherwise traditional look. The sleeveless, lightly shaped cut reads modern, fresh and quietly elegant.

Styling tip: Loose, soft waves, petite gold hoops or studs, thin bangles, and a micro bindi. Keep skin luminous and makeup understated to complement the blouse's delicate finish.

Gold-Accented Sleeveless Deep-Back Blouse

A sleeveless blouse with broad golden borders and a deep U/V back is both chic and festive. The minimal texture-often with a subtle check or kanchi feel-gives it versatility: it pairs as well with heavy jewellery as it does with a simpler, contemporary stack.

Styling tip: Braided updo or low bun with gajra, bold chandbalis and stacked kadas. Opt for a slightly higher pallu drape so the neckline and back remain visible and part of the styling story.

Onam 2025 sees the blouse evolve from supporting piece to defining element. Designers are blending volume, print, texture and modern cuts to let individual style shine while honouring the kasavu tradition. Whether you choose the dramatic puff sleeve, a printed minimal blouse, or a heritage brocade, the right blouse can transform the saree into a personal statement-elegant, memorable, and perfect for the festival's celebratory spirit.