Nita Ambani's Rs 17 Crore Hermès Bag Outshines Diyas, Guests, And Maybe Even The Moon, Viral Pics!

If there's one person who can make "luxury" look like an art form, it's Nita Ambani. The Reliance Foundation chairperson turned heads at Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash, and not just for her grace or her dazzling saree.

The real showstopper of the night was dangling delicately from her hand, or rather, her wrist, a jaw-dropping Hermès Sac Bijou Birkin bag worth a whopping Rs 17 crore. Yes, you read that right. Seventeen. Crores. For a bag so tiny, it could probably fit one mint and a whisper of elegance.

Photo Credit: @ambani_update/ Instagram

Why Sac Bijou Birkin Isn't Just A Luxury Bag

The Sac Bijou Birkin isn't just a handbag; it's an objet d'art. Crafted entirely from white gold and studded with 2,712 sparkling diamonds, this miniature Hermès creation blurs the line between fashion and fine jewellery. The bag, designed to be worn as a bracelet, transforms from a luxury item into a wearable sculpture, redefining what it means to accessorise.

With only three such diamond-encrusted pieces in existence worldwide, Nita Ambani's possession of one makes it as rare as it is radiant. Its design features Hermès' signature crocodile leather texture, translated into a diamond-encrusted motif, with even the handles, lock, and clochette glistening in brilliance. It's a bag that doesn't just accessorise, it mesmerises.

What's So Unique About Nita Ambani's Diwali Look?

Nita Ambani paired her exquisite Rs 17 crore Hermès bag with a silver sequin saree, an elegant yet modern choice that allowed the bag (and its blinding shimmer) to do most of the talking. Completing her look were heart-shaped Colombian emerald earrings, which added just the right pop of colour to the monochrome glamour.

The look was pure Nita, a masterclass in understated luxury. Effortless, graceful, yet impossible to ignore. Where most of us are still trying to make peace with the price of designer clutches, Nita's handbag literally doubles as a high-value investment.

For Hermès, the Sac Bijou Birkin represents the ultimate craftsmanship and exclusivity. Originally unveiled as part of the brand's haute bijouterie line, this creation is handcrafted by master jewellers, each diamond meticulously set to perfection. The result? A rare collectable that combines the brand's timeless elegance with an avant-garde sense of opulence.

Hillarious Social Media Reactions

As photos from the Diwali bash flooded social media, the internet collectively gasped (and then recalculated their worth in comparison). Fashion enthusiasts drooled, meme-makers had a field day, and luxury lovers dissected every sparkle.

One user joked, "That bag could fund a movie, or maybe my next seven generations." Another quipped, "Even the diamonds on her bag have a better insurance plan than I do."

But behind the humour lies genuine admiration. Nita Ambani's love for collectible fashion isn't just about flaunting wealth, it's about celebrating craftsmanship, artistry, and individuality at a level few can imagine.

The Diamond Queen of Handbags

The Hermès Sac Bijou Birkin debuted over a decade ago and immediately became one of the world's most coveted collector's items. Each piece is crafted using solid gold, hand-engraved detailing, and thousands of ethically sourced diamonds, making it one of the most exclusive handbags ever created.

Its brilliance lies in its dual identity, it's a handbag, a bracelet, and a jewel all in one. Designed for those who treat luxury as art and time as treasure, this bag is the ultimate symbol of elegance and rarity.

As India lit up with diyas this Diwali, Nita Ambani reminded us that some people don't need candles, their diamonds handle the lighting just fine.