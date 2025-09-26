English Edition
Nita Ambani's Navratri Look Proves Traditional Weaves Are The New Luxury Statement

Festivals in India are not just about rituals-they are about stories, heritage, and emotions woven into fabric. And when it comes to Navratri, one of the grandest celebrations of divine feminine power, fashion becomes an expression of both devotion and artistry.

This year, Nita Ambani hosted Navratri festivities at her Mumbai home, and her look did more than capture attention-it redefined what luxury truly means in festive wear.

Instead of leaning into glittering modern couture, she chose something far more powerful: traditional Indian weaves reimagined as high fashion. The result was an ensemble that celebrated colour, craft, and culture in equal measure.

Idea Behind Nita Ambani's Navratri Look

Styled by celebrity fashion curator Anaita Shroff Adajania, Nita Ambani turned to the designer duo Jade by Monica and Karishma for her Navratri look. The lehenga was not just an outfit-it was a narrative in itself. Inspired by the theme of Navrang, it beautifully brought together nine vibrant colours, each representing a form of the goddess worshipped during Navratri.

Crafted from rich Banarasi brocades, the lehenga choli shimmered with heritage, while the flowing leheriya dupatta, dyed using age-old techniques revived by grassroots artisans, added fluidity and movement. The look was completed against a backdrop of Kutchi textiles and sacred motifs, paying homage to the spiritual soul of Gujarat and to Maa Amba herself.

Why Traditional Weaves Are Becoming Heart of Festive Luxury

Luxury fashion is no longer about over-the-top sequins or imported fabrics. Instead, it is about storytelling through tradition. By choosing Banarasi brocade, leheriya, and Kutchi textiles, Nita Ambani sent out a powerful message-that true elegance lies in embracing India's crafts.

In an era where fast fashion dominates, such ensembles remind us that heritage is timeless luxury. These fabrics are not just clothes; they carry the history of artisans, the devotion of handloom communities, and the artistry of generations. Wearing them during a festival like Navratri connects us to our roots while still radiating sophistication.

Navratri 2025 Festive Outfit Inspiration

If you're planning your Navratri outfits, take a page from Nita Ambani's book. Her ensemble offers inspiration for anyone who wants to look stunning while staying rooted in culture.

1. Play With Colour
Navratri is a festival of nine colours, each tied to a goddess. Don't be afraid to wear vibrant shades-fuchsia, emerald, mustard, or cobalt blue. The bolder, the better.

2. Choose Heritage Fabrics
A handloom saree, a Banarasi dupatta, or even a lehenga with Kutchi embroidery will instantly elevate your look. When you wear handwoven pieces, you carry tradition with you.

3. Add Flow and Movement
Notice how her leheriya dupatta added life to the outfit? Choose fabrics that move with you while dancing garba. Light silks, chiffons, or dyed drapes bring energy and fun.

4. Infuse Spiritual Motifs
Sacred patterns or folk-inspired embroidery connect your outfit with the spirit of the festival. A lotus motif, a peacock design, or mirror work adds that special festive touch.

Navratri And Festive Dressing

There's something deeply emotional about wearing handloom and traditional weaves for Navratri. It's not just about looking beautiful-it's about honouring the goddess through your attire.

For many women, Navratri dressing is personal-it's about celebrating identity, embracing roots, and feeling connected to a lineage of women who carried these traditions forward.

Article Published On: Friday, September 26, 2025, 0:30 [IST]
Read more about: nita ambani navratri durga puja
 
