    Your Latest Work From Home Fashion Goal Ft. Sanjay Mishra

    Sanjay Mishra, who is known for his performance in movies and serials such as Masaan, Ankhon Dekhi, Kaamyaab, and Office Office among others, has a fashion goal for us particularly if we are working from home. The actor flaunted a pyjama set and captioned his picture as, "Life में first time Night suit पहना ( वह भी अपने पैसे का नहीं 🤭) BY GOD दिल GOOD MORNING हो गया 😎 वरना ( लूंगी, Shorts 🩳, Bermuda, गमछा) बस यही सब 🌸🎉 , कुछ दिनों के लिए GOOD NIGHT 😴Thanks @bankwithopen for the gift 🎁Photo - @kiranpantmishra."

    Well, as the caption read, the actor did flaunt a pyjama set, which was accentuated by striped patterns. His pyjama set was splashed in white hue and enhanced by blue stripes. His initials 'SM' was also embroidered on his top, which gave a personalised touch and yes, now we want a personalised pyjama set too. The actor was seated comfortably and his accessory was a laptop, giving us an ideal work from home look because let's face it, sometimes we do wear pyjamas whilst working at home.

    His other accessory were the blue frames, which added to the 'Swag' factor. The actor also wore a smartwatch and well, he inspired us fashionably. So, what do you think about his pyjama set? Let us know that.

    Read more about: sanjay mishra celebrity fashion
    Story first published: Saturday, March 13, 2021, 11:00 [IST]
