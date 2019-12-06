Arjun Reddy Star Vijay Deverakonda Has Winter Wear Goals For All The Stylish Men Men Aayushi Adhaulia

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda has won our hearts with his brilliant acting prowess in Telugu and Tamil films. The actor is one of the most glamourous actors in the industry because of his versatile fashion sense, good looks, and bold personality. If you scroll through his social media, you will find reasons why people are actually crazy for him. Vijay's Insta feed is flooded with his stylish pictures and we just can't take our eyes off from him.

Recently, the Arjun Reddy actor took to his Instagram and shared pictures from his recent photoshoot, where he was seen in different outfits. Not only this, with his outfits the actor gave major winter wear goals to all the men, who want to stay stylish in cold weather. So, let us take a close look at his outfits and decode it.

Vijay Deverakonda In A Dark Blue Sweatshirt Vijay Deverakonda donned a full-sleeved dark blue-hued sweatshirt, which featured graphic prints. Styled by Harmann Kaur, he wore the sweatshirt over a high-neck extended sleeved ivory knit t-shirt. With stubble beard and curly highlighted hair, the Dear Comrade actor completed his look. Vijay Deverakonda In A Midnight Blue Attire Vijay Deverakonda sported midnight blue outfit from head to toe. His attire consisted of a hooded extended sleeved sweatshirt. He paired it with a full-sleeved matching jacket and ankle-length trousers. The Geetha Govindam actor completed his look with a pair of sports shoes, which went well with his look. Well, his attire seemed like a perfect street-style wear. Vijay Deverakonda In A Red Jacket Vijay Deverakonda donned the same midnight blue sweatshirt and matching trousers. He teamed his ensemble with a full-sleeved graphic-printed open front red jacket, which added a level of contrast. He completed his look with a pair of sports shoes. The Taxiwala actor upped his look with a black wrist watch.

We really liked Vijay Deverakonda's jackets and sweatshirts. What do you think about his outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

All Pic Credits: Vijay Deverakonda