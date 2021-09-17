Vijay Devarakonda, Allu Sirish, And Dulquer Salmaan Stun Us With Their Fashion Game Men Devika Tripathi

Just like the gorgeous actresses of tinseltown, even the stylish B-town actors put in as much effort to look dapper during their public appearances or posing for the shutterbugs. One would be surprised to see how style conscious they actually are.

Of course, you realise this when they hit the red carpet, sporting in some of the sharply-cut suits you would have ever seen. Suddenly, your edgy hero looks totally elegant in a tailor-made suit coupled with the right accessories and footwear. Needless to say, there is no better way to make a sartorial statement than donning a well-made suit. But there are definitely some stylish actors who wear it better than the rest. Take a look at some of the super-hot men of the entertainment world who've smashed it out of the park by suiting up!

Known for his fitness, dance and fashion sense, Allu Sirish has made a name for himself as one of the most popular and stylish actors from Tollywood. The actor, who has been appreciated for his simple, elegant and sober outfits on social media, does not shy away from trying new stuff but plain colours. He makes us sit up in attention every time he makes a public appearance or gets clicked, case in point is the all-black look that we are referring to - animal print striped jacket coupled with black tee and trouser and black boots.

Among the current crop of actors, we can't stop but admire Dulquer Salmaan for his lean and mean body that is topped with a simple-yet-classy and suave look. His semi-formal look in a blue blazer with a white tee, brown cargo and white shoes is the one that sent us drooling!

While Vijay Devarakonda has got great acting chops, his sartorial sensibilities are also one to watch out for. The actor's suave style presents itself in the form of checkered tweed suits, classic trench coats, knitted vests and leather jackets. However, if you want to cop his all-checkered suit style, his throwback picture sporting a young, hip look will show you how you can do so and also how you can style it for different occasions.