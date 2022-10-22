Just In
Varun Dhawan To Anil Kapoor, 8 Ethnic Outfits Guide From B-Town Men To Look Dapper This Diwali
Guys, the festival of lights, joy, and celebrations is here and we are sure you have amazing plans for get-togethers, card parties, and more to celebrate Diwali! In case you haven't still figured out what to wear this festive season, then don't fret. Coz, we have curated a list of ethnic outfits for you straight from the closet of leading Bollywood men including Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, and others!
Image: Instagram
Continue reading and find your perfect inspiration for festive wear to look dapper this Diwali:
Rajkummar Rao
Image: Instagram
A plain kurta-pajama set gives a classic and sophisticated look. While plain white kurtas make an obvious choice, you can opt for a bold colour like Rajkummar Rao! Pick from bold hues like yellow, pink, brown, blue, and more for a plain kurta, and team it up with white pajama pants to look festive-ready!
Vicky Kaushal
Image: Instagram
Love prints? Then go for a printed kurta inspired by Vicky Kaushal's striped kurta look. It is a subtle choice yet can fulfill your love for prints. Pair the printed kurta with plain, relaxed-fit pants for ease and comfort.
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Image: Instagram
Asymmetric kurtas have an unmatched hemline that adds an edgy and interesting look when worn. Siddhant Chaturvedi's Angrakha style maroon asymmetric kurta is a perfect choice for Diwali. We love how clubbed two bold hues for kurta and pants options and added a hint of flamboyancy by opting for formal shoes!
Arjun Kapoor
Image: Instagram
A kurta with some shimmer and shine detailing equals Ethnic wear. Arjun Kapoor's black kurta with sequin details plays a perfect inspiration if you like to look Indian festive-ready for Diwali. With golden buttons, and zip detailing on pants, Arjun's ethnic look formed subtle attention!
Farhan Akhtar
Image: Instagram
Farhan Akhtar's monotone kurta pyjama set is perfect if you always gravitate toward subtle, neutral hues. He layered the ethnic outfit with a floral jacket or bundi that added a subtle drama to his look. Farhan completed his traditional Indian look with Indian mojris!
Varun Dhawan
Image: Instagram
Wish to style a kurta the classic, old-fashion way? Let Varun Dhawan guide you over it as he styled the kurta jacket with a dhoti. For flaunting the quintessential Indian avatar, the kurta-dhoti combo makes a perfect fit!
Kartik Aaryan
Image: Instagram
A plain or traditional weave kurta makes a perfect choice especially for celebrating festivities like Diwali. But if that's not enough for you and want a certain overlayer like a jacket to go along with it, then replicate Kartik Aaryan's look. His plain kurta-pajama set layered with a sherwani jacket look can be your ethnic attire inspiration!
Anil Kapoor
Image: Instagram
Combine two classic pieces of clothing like Anil Kapoor! He layered the plain Chinese collared kurta with a tailored blazer. It's a great choice if you don't mind experimenting with the ethnic look or want to go for an Indo-western look!
