Rajkummar Rao Has Fashion Goals For All Men Out There From Roohi Promotions
While Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's-starrer Roohi didn't open to positive reviews but we were definitely impressed with the acting chops of Rajkummar Rao. The actor not only performed well but also gave us some stunning fashion lessons whilst promotions. So, we have decoded three outfits of Rajkummar Rao from Roohi's promotional rounds.
Picture Courtesy: K Vinayak | Photographer
Rajkummar Rao's Grey Patterned Jacket Set
The actor looked amazing in his grey patterned jacket set, which consisted of a kurta with intricate patterns and black pants. His attire was designed by Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna and he teamed his ensemble with a short black jacket that featured sharp collars. The actor completed his look with formal black loafers.
Picture Courtesy: KUMAR DEVIKAR
Rajkummar Rao's Colour-Blocked Jacket Set
Rajkummar Rao gave us a fashion goal with this attire of his. He wore a navy-blue shirt and paired it with a rust-red full-sleeved jacket that featured pockets and white pants. His attire was from HP Su Misura and his brown textured loafers came from the label, Shutiq. He accessorised his look with a pair of red frames.
Picture Courtesy: Mrinmai Parab
Rajkummar Rao's All-White Outfit
Rajkummar Rao also looked super cool in his all-white outfit that consisted of a white graphic-patterned sweatshirt and matching white pants. He paired his ensemble with brown suede shoes, which went well with his attire. He upped his look with black sunglasses and the moustache rounded out his look.
So, which outfit of Rajkummar Rao's did you like the most? Let us know that.