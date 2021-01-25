Karan Johar’s Stylish And Modish Outfits From Varun Dhawan’s Wedding Festivities Are Worth-Noticing! Men Aayushi Adhaulia

Karan Johar, who launched Varun Dhawan in Student Of The Year, attended the actor's lavish wedding at Alibaug. The director made many heads turn as he made his way to the venue putting his best fashion foot forward in stylish printed separates. On the wedding day too, he made a dapper statement in a black Indo-western suit. After attending the wedding, recently, Karan was spotted leaving for Mumbai and yet again caught our attention with his FAKE quoted cool tracksuit. So, let us take a close look at all his outfits from the wedding festivities and decode it.

Karan Johar In Printed Separates

Karan Johar was snapped flaunting his stylish white Versace separates as he headed towards the venue. Yes Karan wore an expensive number, which was priced at INR 1.5 Lakh. His outfit was accentuated by intricate black, yellow, and silver-hued baroque patterns. It consisted of full-sleeved zip-detailed sweatshirt worth and matching loose bottoms. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania producer completed his look with a pair of black and white sneakers and styled his look with a yellow cross-body bag. He combed his hair back and spruced up his look with black square sunglasses and a matching mask.

Karan Johar In A Black Indo-western Suit

For the wedding day, Karan Johar opted for a classy black Indo-western suit, which came from the designer Manish Malhotra's collection. He donned a plain black kurta that featured golden buttons on the upper half and teamed it with matching churidar bottoms. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director layered his kurta with a full-sleeved mandarin-collar velvet black blazer that had lion print on one side. Karan completed his look with a pair of black loafer shoes. With gold-toned rings and square black sunglasses, he rounded out his look.

Karan Johar In A 'Fake' Quoted Tracksuit

After attending the wedding, this morning Karan Johar made his way back to Mumbai and was clicked by the paparazzi outside the wedding venue. He was seen sporting a very cool tracksuit that consisted of a full-sleeved zipped sweatshirt. His sweatshirt was accentuated by grey and white subtle patterns while the 'FAKE' word print from the yellow colour, popped up and looked savage. His sweatshirt also had an attached cap and green and red stripe next to zip. He teamed his cool upper-wear with loose and comfy white pants that was half dyed with dark-green colour and featured red stripes. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director completed his dapper look with a pair of white and lime-green shoes. The black sunglasses elevated his stylish avatar.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Karan Johar from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding festivities? Which outfit according to you was the most fashionable and stylish? Let us know that in the comment section.