International Men’s Day 2022: 6 Must-Have Classic Outfits In Men’s Wardrobe

Formal Suit Image: Instagram Your wardrobe or closet should include at least one formal suit that is the preferred choice for formal or occasional wear. You can invest in a black suit comprising a white or coloured shirt of your choice. With a stylish necktie and other essential accessories like cufflinks, belts, formal shoes, and more, you can make a stylish impression for your formal or special occasion look.

White Tee or Shirt Image: Instagram Is there anything more classy than a white shirt and blue denim combo, Nah! Not really. This classic pairing will always be in vogue. A plain white tee or shirt teamed up with your most comfortable pair of jeans is arguably the most preferred piece of clothing for men. You can always layer the basic tee with a stylish jacket or parka to elevate the simplest yet striking clothing.

Sweatshirt Image: Instagram A jumper or sweatshirt is a handy piece of clothing, which makes a stylish choice for casual wear. Plain or printed, you can experiment with a sweatshirt look, as the same is available in every imaginable style possible. While cotton and other lightweight sweatshirts make an apt for summers, flannel, woolen sweatshirts are your best bet for winter fashion!

Turtleneck Jumper Image: Instagram A turtleneck or polo neck jumper is a classic piece of clothing that looks great as formal or casual wear. You can pair it up with comfortable pants, slacks, or even jeans. A plain turtleneck or patterned one like a ribbed style turtleneck looks stylish when layered with a blazer or jacket.

Flannel Shirt Image: Pinterest A flannel or checkered shirt is considered to be a forever piece of clothing and works perfectly for formal and casual wear. The classic checkered print shirt forms a suave impression when worn with formal trousers or rugged denim. Look for check print and colour variations to flair up the basic flannel shirt style.