International Men’s Day 2022: 6 Must-Have Classic Outfits In Men’s Wardrobe
International Men's Day is observed on November 19 and is celebrated to highlight economic, social, political, and cultural achievements. This special day dedicated to men denotes the uplifting value they bring to the world! From a style point of view, men's wardrobes can include a couple of classic outfits that are considered forever classic and must-haves for every man's closet!
Image: Instagram
Here are 6 must-have classic outfits that you need to include in your wardrobe:
Formal Suit
Image: Instagram
Your wardrobe or closet should include at least one formal suit that is the preferred choice for formal or occasional wear. You can invest in a black suit comprising a white or coloured shirt of your choice. With a stylish necktie and other essential accessories like cufflinks, belts, formal shoes, and more, you can make a stylish impression for your formal or special occasion look.
White Tee or Shirt
Image: Instagram
Is there anything more classy than a white shirt and blue denim combo, Nah! Not really. This classic pairing will always be in vogue. A plain white tee or shirt teamed up with your most comfortable pair of jeans is arguably the most preferred piece of clothing for men. You can always layer the basic tee with a stylish jacket or parka to elevate the simplest yet striking clothing.
Sweatshirt
Image: Instagram
A jumper or sweatshirt is a handy piece of clothing, which makes a stylish choice for casual wear. Plain or printed, you can experiment with a sweatshirt look, as the same is available in every imaginable style possible. While cotton and other lightweight sweatshirts make an apt for summers, flannel, woolen sweatshirts are your best bet for winter fashion!
Turtleneck Jumper
Image: Instagram
A turtleneck or polo neck jumper is a classic piece of clothing that looks great as formal or casual wear. You can pair it up with comfortable pants, slacks, or even jeans. A plain turtleneck or patterned one like a ribbed style turtleneck looks stylish when layered with a blazer or jacket.
Flannel Shirt
Image: Pinterest
A flannel or checkered shirt is considered to be a forever piece of clothing and works perfectly for formal and casual wear. The classic checkered print shirt forms a suave impression when worn with formal trousers or rugged denim. Look for check print and colour variations to flair up the basic flannel shirt style.
Ethnic Outfit
Image: Instagram
For celebrations and special occasions, it makes sense to opt for ethnic outfits. Invest in a traditional kurta set in neutral hues like beige, black, or colour of your choice to keep it handy whenever traditional dressing comes calling. You can certainly experiment with prints, embroidery, or other detailed work for the ethnic wear to look apart.
