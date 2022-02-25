Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: Steal The Best Edgy Looks From The Fashion Icon of Bollywood Men Nikita K

How do you define the evolution of Shahid Kapoor's fashion? Is it quirky, drip or smart? Well! He has given us all. He has experimented with clothes, style, fashion and has never failed to bring the best to the table. From his movies like Dance Pe Chance to Kabir Singh, he has evolved in terms of acting, fashion and whatnot. Let's take out some of the best looks that you can steal from him in order to look on point whenever you step out of the house.

Spice Up The Formals:

It's 2022 and why not skip the basic formals with trendy ones? Formals with a pattern, print and colourblock theme have a different charm to them. Shahid Kapoor has given some great ideas on how to ignore the repetitive colours in formals to some trendy designs and pattern work. Get the same style or opt for a different pattern from the online store and be on-trend like the actor. There are many patterns in these formal wear that you surely will not have any problem in picking the ones that suit you the best.

Get The Best Inspo For Airport Look:

Ever since Shahid Kapoor started his career, he always has rocked good casual wear. This is something you guys can opt for when travelling via flights. Since the airport trend is such a big thing why not get some drip fashion from the icon. For the look, you can get yourself a tee, pair it up with a bomber or puffer jacket, cargo pants and white shoes to complete the look. This is best when you want to be comfortable while keeping it stylish.

The Oversized Stylish Hoodie To Beat The Cold:

We have talked about everything and now is the right time to get into fall clothing. A perfect hoodie is the best way to beat the cold. It is trendy and looks smart at the same time. But instead of wearing a regular hoodie, why not opt for some oversized ones and call it a day? Shahid Kapoor looks extremely perfect in this photoshoot and has given some ideas on how even you guys could wear it and beat the cold in trend.

Shahid Kapoor is a fashion icon not because he loves to wear fashionable clothes but he also experiments with the trends. He has given us some of the best looks in his movies, shows, Instagram and even award functions. If you also loved his fashion sense then do let us know what was your favourite looks from him and why?

Image Credit: Instagram