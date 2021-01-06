On Diljit Dosanjh’s Birthday, His 4 Fashionable Looks All Men Need To Take Notes From Men Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 6 January 1984, Diljit Dosanjh is one of the leading artists in the Indian music industry. Apart from mesmerising us with his melodious voice, the singer has also impressed us with his brilliant acting prowess in many films like Udta Punjab, Good Newwz, Arjun Patiala, etc. On the fashion front too, he has left everyone stunned with his dapper looks. From formal to quirky, the actor has been nailing different looks in his wow-worthy outfits and his fashion moments are really unforgettable. As Diljit turns a year older today, take a look at his 4 different fashionable looks that inspired all the men in the town.

The New Normal Winter Look Diljit Dosanjh gave a new normal winter fashion goal in a full-sleeved classic-collar bright-orange long trench-coat, which featured black buttons. He teamed his coat with white loose pants and completed his look with a pair of black boots. The Phillauri actor wore a blue-hued beanie cap on his head and wrapped up his look with a black mask. The Stylish And Fancy Look Diljit Dosanjh sported white separates, which was accentuated by intricate golden and black prints. His outfit consisted of full-sleeved chain-detailed jacket and matching loose pants. The Patiala Peg singer layered his jacket with a plain white tee and completed his look with a pair of white socks and neon-green shoes. With white turban, moustache, and half-beard, he rounded out his look. The Quirky Look Diljit Dosanjh was decked up in a full-sleeved classic-collar light-blue denim jacket, which featured side pockets. The Ikk Kudi singer layered his jacket with a plain white tee and teamed it with slim fit bottoms that was accentuated by multi-coloured patterns. His pants added quirky quotient and he completed his look with a pair of white shoes. Diljit upped his look with a blue turban, a black cross-body bag, and a gold-toned wrist-watch. The Classy And Formal Look Diljit Dosanjh shelled out major formal fashion goals in his grey pantsuit. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel two-buttoned blazer and matching pants. The Do You Know singer teamed his blazer with a plain white high-neck tee and completed his look with a pair of white sneakers. The blue turban and gold-toned wrist watch elevated his look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Diljit Dosanjh? Which look of the actor did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Diljit Dosanjh!

Pic Credits: Diljit Dosanjh