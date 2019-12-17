ENGLISH

    Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh: Five Times The Actor Slayed In Style During Marjaavaan Promotions

    By
    |

    Born on 17 December 1978, Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has been entertaining us with his films. However, not just with his films, he he has also won us with fashionable looks too. At Marjaavaan promotions also, he made many heads turn with his stylish avatars.

    As Riteish Deshmukh rings in his birthday today, let us take a look at some of his best outfits, which he slayed during the promotions of his recent film Marjaavaan. He was styled by celebrity stylist Karishma Gulati Lunia.

    Array

    Riteish Deshmukh In Denim-on-Denim Look

    For one of the promotional rounds of Marjaavaan, Riteish Deshmukh sported a denim-on-denim look. His outfit consisted of a cut-sleeved denim jacket, which came from Zara and it featured two flap pockets and an attached cap. He donned a half-sleeved round-collar black graphic tee with it. The Housefull 4 actor paired his jacket with light-blue denim jeans from Calvin Klein. He completed his look with a pair of black-white sports shoes. The stylish black reflectors from the label My Style Sutra added cool quotient to his look.

    Array

    Riteish Deshmukh In Striped T-shirt And Red Jacket

    For another promotional round of Marjaavaan, Riteish Deshmukh donned a round-collar black & white striped T-shirt. He teamed it with casual black pants from Calvin Klein. The Baaghi 3 actor paired his ensemble with a full-sleeved collar-up red jacket from the brand Zara. He completed his look with a pair of white sports shoes. The Opium's wreck blue sunglasses added style quotient to his look.

    Array

    Riteish Deshmukh In A Checkered Shirt And Pants

    For film promotions, Riteish Deshmukh wore full-sleeved classic-collar buttoned-down black shirt from Āroka, which was accentuated by white checkered patterns. He teamed his shirt with olive-green pants that also featured white checkered prints. The Grand Masti actor completed his look with a pair of white sports shoes. The lava-red oval-shaped reflectors from Opium's collection upped his look.

    Array

    Riteish Deshmukh In A Colourful Jacket And Denims

    For Marjaavaan promotions in Big Boss 13, Riteish Deshmukh opted for a full-sleeved zip-detailed colourful jacket, which was by Manish Arora. He teamed it with blue distressed jeans. The Dhamaal actor completed his look with a pair of orange-laced blue stylish shoes from Onitsuka Tiger India. With stubble beard, Riteish rounded out his look.

    Array

    Riteish Deshmukh In Neon-Green Blazer And Black Pants

    For film promotions, Riteish Deshmukh donned a full-sleeved notch-lapel double-breasted neon-green blazer jacket by Narendra Kumar. His blazer was accentuated by black buttons and side pockets. The Banjo actor paired his jacket with causal black pants from Calvin Klein. He completed his look with a pair of white sports shoes from Monk Story, which featured neon-green colour detailing. The purple reflectors from Opium's collections added cool quotient to his look.

    We really liked Riteish Deshmukh's fashion sense. What do you think about his outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Happy Birthday Riteish Deshmukh!

    Pic Credits: Riteish Deshmukh

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
