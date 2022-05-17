Dheeraj Dhoopar: Most Appealing Actor In Black! See PICS Men Boldsky Desk

The hot black looks of Dheeraj Dhoopar have arrived. One TV actor who is every bit more stylish and fashionable than most of his counterparts is back with a bang.

While sultry summers inspire people to switch over to pastel hues, people fill in their wardrobes with light-coloured clothes, and one person doesn't seem to be worrying about the season and his colour choices.

The actor is seen donning all black and the range of his super stunning collection of black outfits will make you skip your heartbeat.

His designer blazers, black outfits, tees and tuxedos stand out in the crowd. The actor was also spotted wearing a black oversized coat with blue denim, slaying this look to a T. In another look he dons a classic black leather giving his men counterparts a major fashion goal.

These pictures can't be missed. In neatly trimmed stubble and designer outfits, looking every bit stylish, he has once again stolen all hearts. Well, Once a wise man said that a man in black travels with your soul in your pocket. We bet he does!

On the work front, Dheeraj is one of the most popular actors on Zee TV. He is currently playing the role of Karan Luthra in the serial Kundali Bhagya.