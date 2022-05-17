Just In
- 26 min ago Expert Article: Preeclampsia During Pregnancy
- 36 min ago Taking The Green & Clean Beauty Route: 8 Eco-Friendly Beauty Habits You Must Follow!
- 5 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 17 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 17 hrs ago What Are Leptin And Ghrelin And How Do They Affect The Body Weight?
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2022: Mixing up deliveries paid off against Punjab Kings, says Shardul Thakur
- Automobiles Tata Nexon EV Max Vs Tata Nexon EV - What's Changed?
- Movies Deepika Padukone Talks About The Shift In Indian Cinema; Says 'There Is More Cross-Cultural Acceptance'
- News I&B minister Anurag Thakur to walk red carpet with celebrities in Cannes
- Finance Stock To Buy: For 20% Potential Gains, Sharekhan Recommends Buy This E-Mobility Stock
- Technology Vivo T2 5G Launch Likely On May 23: Features, Price, India Launch Date Tipped
- Education TANCET 2022 Result: Anna University To Announce Results In June Second Week. Check Dates And Other Details
- Travel 10 Wonderful Destinations In Madhya Pradesh You Must Visit
Dheeraj Dhoopar: Most Appealing Actor In Black! See PICS
The hot black looks of Dheeraj Dhoopar have arrived. One TV actor who is every bit more stylish and fashionable than most of his counterparts is back with a bang.
While sultry summers inspire people to switch over to pastel hues, people fill in their wardrobes with light-coloured clothes, and one person doesn't seem to be worrying about the season and his colour choices.
The actor is seen donning all black and the range of his super stunning collection of black outfits will make you skip your heartbeat.
His designer blazers, black outfits, tees and tuxedos stand out in the crowd. The actor was also spotted wearing a black oversized coat with blue denim, slaying this look to a T. In another look he dons a classic black leather giving his men counterparts a major fashion goal.
These pictures can't be missed. In neatly trimmed stubble and designer outfits, looking every bit stylish, he has once again stolen all hearts. Well, Once a wise man said that a man in black travels with your soul in your pocket. We bet he does!
On the work front, Dheeraj is one of the most popular actors on Zee TV. He is currently playing the role of Karan Luthra in the serial Kundali Bhagya.
- men fashionKundali Bhagya Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar's Amazing Hair Affair
- bollywood wardrobeHumko Tum Mil Gaye: Hina Khan Flaunts Multiple Unique Outfits Stylishly In Her Latest Song
- bollywood wardrobeVikrant Rona Actress Jacqueline Fernandez Goes Retro In Co-ord Set! PICS
- fashionFDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week Returns To Mumbai, To Be Held In October 2022
- bollywood wardrobeAnanya Panday, Disha Patani, Sobhita Dhulipa: Actresses Who Rocked The Red Gown!
- fashion trendsMET Gala 2022: The 15 Most Iconic Celeb Outfits From Fashion's Biggest Night In New York
- fashion trendsMet Gala 2022: Natasha Poonawalla In Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Unique Gilded Saree Steals The Show
- bollywood wardrobePICS: Sara Ali Khan Gives Major Fashion Goals In Summer White Indian Ethnic Outfit
- bollywood wardrobeSobhita Dhulipala Gives Modern Twist To The Traditional Indian Saree!
- bollywood wardrobeAlaya F Is A Vision To Behold In Dreamy Ivory Blue Lehenga
- bollywood wardrobeRhea Chakraborty's Sizzling Comeback In Black Dress - PICS
- make up tipsDesigning The Look Of Suhana Khan: French Makeup Artist And Hairstylist Florian Hurel Speaks