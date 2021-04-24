Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: From Stylish To Quirky, 5 Fashionable Looks From The Actor’s Instagram Feed Men Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 24 April 1987, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is the only actor in the history of Hindi cinema to feature in eleven box-office successes in a row. Today, he is one of the country's highest-paid celebrities. He has won millions of hearts not only with his brilliant acting prowess but also with his fun charming personality and dapper looks. Apart from entertaining fans, the actor also keeps sharing a lot of fashionable looks on Instagram. From pulling off a gentleman look in a formal suit to making it quirky and stylish in a funky-patterned attire, his pictures serve us a lot of fashion goals. So, today, on his birthday, let us take a look at his different fashionable looks from his Instagram feed.

1. The Formal Suit Look Varun Dhawan looked like a true gentleman in a brown-hued suit, which was accentuated by subtle white checked patterns. His suit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel blazer and matching pants. He layered his blazer with a white extended-sleeved formal shirt and styled it with a grey-hued tie. The pocket-square upped the look of his attire. With back-combed hair and stubble beard, the Bhediya actor rounded out his avatar. 2. The Dhoti-Kurta Look Varun Dhawan aced the ethnic look in an all-black dhoti-kurta attire. He donned a quarter-sleeved long kurta and teamed it with stylish dhoti pants. The Coolie No.1 actor layered his kurta with a half jacket that was black in colour and featured intricate accents with silver buttons. He completed his look with a pair of brown sandals and notched up his look with a few wristbands. Varun wrapped up his look with side-parted puffy hair and short beard. 3. The Wedding Look Varun Dhawan opted for a golden and silver sherwani set for his wedding day. His sherwani kurta was accentuated by embroidered floral accents and heavy shimmery embellishments. He teamed his kurta with satin pyjamis and completed his look with mojaris. The Main Tera Hero actor styled his groom look with an aqua-blue stole, which he draped around his neck. 4. The Leather Jacket Look For one of the promotional rounds of Coolie No.1, Varun Dhawan was dressed to impress in a full-sleeved open-front black leather jacket, which featured multiple chain detailing and pockets. He layered his jacket with a shirt that had purple and olive-green dyed accents. The dapper boy teamed it with black jeans and looked amazing in stylish hair and stubble beard. 5. The Quirky Look Varun Dhawan opted for a two-toned quirky suit for another promotional round. The half part of his suit was navy blue in colour with white starry prints on it, while the other half side had red and white striped patterns. The suit consisted of a full-sleeved one-buttoned blazer and ankle-length pants. He layered his blazer with a white formal shirt and styled it with a white bow-tie. The Kalank actor completed his look with cream-hued boots and accessorised his look with gold-toned rings. Varun sported a clean shave look while the square-shaped red reflectors added to the cool quotient.

So, what do you think about these looks of Varun Dhawan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Varun Dhawan!

Pic Credits: Varun Dhawan's Instagram