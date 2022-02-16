Just In
Bappi Lahiri: Legendary Music Director’s Iconic Fashion Statements
Ornate jacket, gold chains, black sunglasses and being a disco king, Bappi Lahiri has given us the best fashion statement we could ever imagine. His style was definitely something that was unique and blingy. He had that swag even before it became a trend. Being a legendary singer, he had that spark and shined every time he was on stage. Let's look at his best fashionable pieces that have made a mark forever.
Bappi Lahiri's Embellished Jacket Is A Trademark:
One thing we know about Bappi Lahiri is that he always had his well-embellished jacket. His style of clothing was classic and heavily influenced from the early youth days of his life. Even if he wore a t-shirt, he never skipped his jacket that had jewel details on it. His fashion statement is a reflection of his persona and that's why he is known as the "Golden Man of the Music Industry".
His Love For Gold Chains:
Ever since he was a musician and his first movie was a blockbuster, his mother gifted him a gold chain and whenever he put it on, his song became a hit and he consider gold to be lucky for him. He adored his gold chains and had them everywhere to a point that he even gave his wife a gold tea set. His signature fashion statement is definitely a layer of gold chains along with rings and bracelets that every time he wore along with his jacket it complimented his look.
A Trendsetter With Fashionable Sunnies:
He was ahead of his time, the sunglasses that are meant for the daytime was rocked by Bappi Lahiri even at the night. Wearing sunnies at night is a trend now but back in the days he wore it like a true trendsetter and made it a statement. He never set to one type, he wore differently, where some were funky, the other was classic and elegant. He has given us everything in terms of music, fashion, songs, albums and whatnot.
Bappi Lahiri is a legend and he will always stay in our memory.
Image Credit: Instagram
