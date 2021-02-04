Just In
Rajkummar Rao Makes A Dapper Appearance In An All Black Attire, Moustache And Stylish Sunglasses At Film City
Rajkummar Rao is one of the most sought-after actors in the Bollywood industry. Apart from being a great and talented actor, he has also impressed us with his dapper style. Though the Chhalaang actor takes away our heart even with his simple and sophisticated style but there have been many moments when he has left us absolutely stunned with his quirky and fashionable looks.
Recently too, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor made many heads turn as he stepped out putting his best fashion foot forward. Rajkummar made a dapper appearance in all-black attire as he arrived at the Film City for an event. Not only his outfit was stylish but it was also the way he pulled it off with cool sunglasses that made his look even more awesome. So, let us take a close look at his attire and decode it for fashion inspiration.
So, Rajkummar Rao sported all-black attire and looked very handsome in it. He donned a full-sleeved mandarin-collar blazer, which was accentuated by silver buttons and embellished striped accents on the shoulders and neck. His blazer also featured two flap pockets while the intricately-printed silver design on the side looked like a brooch that upped the look of his blazer. The Badhaai Do actor teamed his stylish blazer with plain black pants and completed his look with a pair of cool black loafers.
Rajkummar went jewellery-free and instead upped his stylish avatar with a full-grown moustache and no-beard look. The Roohi Afzana actor combed back his hair and made use of hair gel to set it in place. The geometric mini brown-hued sunglasses added cool quotient to his look.
We really loved this gentleman-type stylish look of Rajkummar Rao. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.