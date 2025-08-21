Kids And Mothers Walk The Ramp: Can Any Fashion Show Capture Love, Style And Bonding More Perfectly?

Mumbai Crowned Top City For Dating In 2025: Do Locals Really Find Love Easily In the ‘City Of Dreams’?

Fashion met family love on the ramp as the debut edition of the Astral Star Kids and Astral Mummy & Me Fashion Show dazzled Mysuru Road. Hosted at the Global Divinity Mall in association with Media Connect, the event brought together glamour, confidence, and heartfelt bonding.

Unlike traditional fashion shows, this platform celebrated both style and togetherness, giving mothers and children the rare chance to walk hand in hand on stage. The result was an evening where confidence sparkled as much as the outfits and where family love took center stage.

Two Segments That Celebrated Style and Togetherness

The evening was divided into two unique segments: the Mummy & Me Ramp Walk and the Kids' Fashion Show. Both were designed to recognize and reward confidence across age groups.

The mother-child categories included:

Astral India Mummy & Mini (ages 1-5)

Astral India Buds & Beauty (ages 5-10)

Astral India Glow Pair (ages 10-15)

Astral India Legacy Queens (15 years and above)

The kids' categories sparkled with their own titles:

Tiny Miss/Mister Astral (ages 2-5)

Little Miss/Mister India Astral (ages 5-10)

Junior Miss/Mister India Astral (ages 10-15)

Each ramp walk wasn't just about fashion-it was about showcasing confidence, self-expression, and the joy of family.

Participants From Across Karnataka Made It Special

Contestants from different corners of Karnataka joined the show, making it a melting pot of cultures and styles. Mothers proudly shared the stage with their children, and kids walked the ramp with infectious smiles. For many participants, it was their first experience on stage, a moment that gave them not just applause but also a boost of self-confidence that will stay with them for life.

Organizers Highlight Bond Over Glamour

Mrs. Pratibha Saunshimath, Director of Mrs. India Karnataka and National Director of Mrs. India, shared her vision behind the event. She emphasized that the evening wasn't solely about fashion or titles. "This event was not just about fashion, but about strengthening the bond between mother and child. It also gave children a platform to showcase their talent and boost their confidence," she explained. The heartfelt purpose behind the show was clear-celebrating relationships while creating an empowering stage.

Celebrity Jury Sparkled With Glamour and Credibility

The evening saw a star-studded jury adding extra charm to the ramp. Among them were Sindhoori Yateesh, Dr. Nishitha Shettian Fernandes (Mrs. Independent International Runner), Shika Prasad (wife of *Radha Ramana* fame actor Skanda Ashok), and celebrity makeup artist Vidya Naveen. Their presence not only elevated the prestige of the event but also inspired participants who looked up to them as role models.

Photo: Supriya HM (mother) and Siyara R Srivastava (Daughter)



A Night of Winners and Celebrations

The event concluded with crowns, trophies, and countless smiles. Some of the notable winners included:

Tiny Miss Astral Karnataka

Winner - Ishani S Rahul

Ishani S Rahul 1st Runner Up - Averia Brisies Sura

Averia Brisies Sura 2nd Runner Up - Purvi Patil

Astral Mommy & Mini Karnataka: Winner - Vinuthaju & Cheshvika; 1st Runner-Up - Supriya HM & Siyara R Srivatsa; 2nd Runner-Up - Dr. Shilpa Singh & Averia Brisies Sura

Vinuthaju & Cheshvika; 1st Runner-Up - Supriya HM & Siyara R Srivatsa; 2nd Runner-Up - Dr. Shilpa Singh & Averia Brisies Sura Junior Mr. Astral Karnataka: Winner - Samarth Rai; 1st Runner-Up - Sammbhram Matad

- Samarth Rai; 1st Runner-Up - Sammbhram Matad Little Mr. Astral Karnataka: Winner - Reyansh D; 1st Runner-Up - Kiaan; 2nd Runner-Up - Vedanta G

Reyansh D; 1st Runner-Up - Kiaan; 2nd Runner-Up - Vedanta G Little Miss Astral Karnataka: Winner - Melony Muthakra NP; 1st Runner-Up - Chethana Siri MR; 2nd Runner-Up - Aditi Katti

Melony Muthakra NP; 1st Runner-Up - Chethana Siri MR; 2nd Runner-Up - Aditi Katti Tiny Mr. Astral Karnataka: Winner - Vageesh S Maganur; 1st Runner-Up - Bheevin; 2nd Runner-Up - Kushik A Rawath

Vageesh S Maganur; 1st Runner-Up - Bheevin; 2nd Runner-Up - Kushik A Rawath Junior Miss Astral Karnataka: Winner - Adwita; 1st Runner-Up - Belaku; 2nd Runner-Up - Aadhya

Adwita; 1st Runner-Up - Belaku; 2nd Runner-Up - Aadhya Astral Buds & Beauty Karnataka: Winner - Sapna N & Rishab Vasist; 1st Runner-Up - Dr. Shilpa Singh & Ragnar Aulis Sura

Every winner carried home more than a crown-they carried memories of pride, joy, and a special moment in the spotlight.

The debut edition of the Astral Star Kids and Mummy & Me Fashion Show proved that fashion can be more than just glamour. It can be about love, family, and creating memories that last a lifetime. With talented kids, proud mothers, celebrity judges, and vibrant energy, this event set the stage for many more such celebrations to come. Mysuru Road witnessed not just a fashion show but a celebration of family bonds, confidence, and togetherness.