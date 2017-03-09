Kareena Kapoor Flaunts A Sexy Patent Jacket With Black Midi Dress

Kareena Kapoor is one of the fashionistas that we laud. She made headlines during the time of her pregnancy with her stunning ensembles.

And now the new mommy in town is back with another classy lookbook. While out with her girlfriends, Kareena was spotted a golden patent jacket.

She paired the collared jacket with a black midi dress. The dress has V-neckline and blue hem. Bebo paired it with chic accessories.

She added colourful ankle straps and a wrist watch. It's a perfect look for a meeting. She finished the look with an oversized envelope clutch.

She looked gorgeous. We think Kareena should try out more of these classy looks. What do you think guys? Did Kareena pass your test?