ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Kareena Kapoor Flaunts A Sexy Patent Jacket With Black Midi Dress

By

Kareena Kapoor is one of the fashionistas that we laud. She made headlines during the time of her pregnancy with her stunning ensembles.

Kareena Kapoors Latest Look

And now the new mommy in town is back with another classy lookbook. While out with her girlfriends, Kareena was spotted a golden patent jacket. 

Kareena Kapoors Latest Look

She paired the collared jacket with a black midi dress. The dress has V-neckline and blue hem. Bebo paired it with chic accessories. 

Kareena Kapoors Latest Look

She added colourful ankle straps and a wrist watch. It's a perfect look for a meeting. She finished the look with an oversized envelope clutch. 

Kareena Kapoors Latest Look

She looked gorgeous. We think Kareena should try out more of these classy looks. What do you think guys? Did Kareena pass your test?

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: kareena kapoor fashion bollywood
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue