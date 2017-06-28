ENGLISH

Jagga Jasoos Duo Promoting Their Movie With Uber Coolness

By
ranbir kapoor and katrina kaif

The lead cast of Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were present in Mumbai last night for their movie's promotion.

Ranbir Kapoor was dressed very simply in a tee, a pair of plain trousers and a jacket from Transit. The tee and pants were quite simple but his jacket was uber cool with a crocodile skin texture. Pairing up the look with Guidi shoes, he completed the look.

While Ranbir went uber cool in a simple way, Katrina too looked very cute in a ruffled top and a pair of denims. Wearing it with the same white sneakers she wore for Manish Malhotra's party late in the evening, she completed her cute look.

Find Katrina's look from Manish Malhotra's party HERE.

