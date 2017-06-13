COOL DUO SPOTTED! Ranbir-Katrina At The Promotion Of Jagga Jasoos

The fresh 'Jasoos-es' of the town, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were spotted on their way to the Radio City studio in Mumbai. The duo was present for the promotion of their upcoming movie, Jagga Jasoos.

The beautiful and bubbly Katrina looked perfect to the 'T' in a v-neck spaghetti dress and white sneakers. The monochrome asymmetrical dress looked very pretty on her. Katrina too did justice to the dress' charm and carried it beautifully.

The white sneakers were a perfect match with the dress and we are so in love with the look.

Ranbir too managed to pull off a casually handsome look in the full-sleeve tee and a pair of jeans. Looked pretty awesome.