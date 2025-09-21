Turmeric Milk Is Good For Health, But Gut Expert Warns You Against This While Drinking It!

Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: Bebo-Inspired Fashion Ideas For All 9 Days Of Navratri 2025 Fashion Riny John

Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo, one of Bollywood's most iconic actresses, has captivated audiences for over two decades with her versatility, charm, and impeccable style. From her debut in 'Refugee' to her irreplaceable performances as 'Pooh' in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' and 'Geet' in 'Jab We Met', Kareena has not only left a mark with her acting but also with her fashion sense, blending classic elegance with contemporary trends. As we celebrate her birthday on September 21st, 2025; let's take inspiration from her wardrobe for the upcoming Navratri season and explore looks that align perfectly with the nine-day festival of devotion and colour.

Day 1: Grey - Goddess Shailaputri

Kareena's style embodies elegance and subtle sophistication. A light grey outfit exudes calm and poise, making it perfect for the start of Navratri.

Outfit: Light grey flowy Anarkali with minimal embroidery and a sleek silhouette.

Light grey flowy Anarkali with minimal embroidery and a sleek silhouette. Styling: Pair with simple silver jewelry, soft makeup with nude lips, and a sleek ponytail or bun.

Pair with simple silver jewelry, soft makeup with nude lips, and a sleek ponytail or bun. Accessories: Keep it minimal for a refined, graceful appearance.

Day 2: Orange - Goddess Brahmacharini

Day two celebrates energy and vibrancy. Kareena's bright and confident style shines through in orange ensembles that capture the festive spirit.

Outfit: Orange salwar khameez or churidhar with mirror or thread work, inspired by her festive looks.

Orange salwar khameez or churidhar with mirror or thread work, inspired by her festive looks. Styling: Bold earrings, dewy makeup with orange-toned lips, and loose waves or a high ponytail.

Bold earrings, dewy makeup with orange-toned lips, and loose waves or a high ponytail. Accessories: Statement jewelry to enhance the cheerful, lively vibe.

Day 3: White - Goddess Chandraghanta

White signifies purity and serenity. Kareena's style on day three balances classic elegance with a modern touch, perfect for a graceful look.

Outfit: White saree with subtle embellishments worn along with a sleeveless red blouse.

White saree with subtle embellishments worn along with a sleeveless red blouse. Styling: Pearl jewelry, soft curls, and natural makeup.

Pearl jewelry, soft curls, and natural makeup. Accessories: Traditional juttis complete this understated, elegant look.

Day 4: Red - Goddess Kushmanda

Red represents glamour and power. On this day, Kareena's style is all about making a bold, striking statement.

Outfit: Red saree with intricate embroidery, inspired by her red carpet appearances.

Red saree with intricate embroidery, inspired by her red carpet appearances. Styling: Heavy gold jewelry, bold eye makeup, and red lips.

Heavy gold jewelry, bold eye makeup, and red lips. Hairstyle: High bun or side braid to complement the dramatic look.

Day 5: Royal Blue - Goddess Skandamata

Royal blue exudes sophistication and regal elegance. Kareena's look on day five is chic and refined, reflecting her poised style.

Outfit: Royal blue dress with zari work.

Royal blue dress with zari work. Styling: Silver or kundan jewelry, soft waves, subtle makeup with a hint of shimmer.

Silver or kundan jewelry, soft waves, subtle makeup with a hint of shimmer. Footwear: Embellished heels to complete the regal appearance.

Day 6: Yellow - Goddess Katyayani

Yellow radiates happiness and cheer. Kareena's youthful and bright style makes this day all about joyful vibes and festive energy.

Outfit: Bright yellow saree with mirror or thread work along with a golden thin strap blouse.

Bright yellow saree with mirror or thread work along with a golden thin strap blouse. Styling: Floral jewelry, dewy makeup, and loose hair or a high ponytail.

Floral jewelry, dewy makeup, and loose hair or a high ponytail. Accessories: Colorful bangles to enhance the playful, celebratory feel.

Day 7: Green - Goddess Kalaratri

Green combines elegance with boldness. Kareena's style on day seven is striking yet sophisticated, perfect for a confident festive look.

Outfit: Long light green kurta with gold accents over a long purple skirt

Long light green kurta with gold accents over a long purple skirt Styling: Statement earrings and smoky eye makeup.

Statement earrings and smoky eye makeup. Hairstyle & Footwear: Sleek hairstyle and traditional juttis complete the ensemble.

Day 8: Peacock Green - Goddess Mahagauri

Peacock green is soft, refreshing, and graceful. Kareena's look on day eight reflects calmness and understated beauty.

Outfit: Peacock green saree with delicate embroidery.

Peacock green saree with delicate embroidery. Styling: Pearl jewelry, soft curls, natural makeup, and light pink lips.

Pearl jewelry, soft curls, natural makeup, and light pink lips. Accessories: Keep styling minimal to highlight the serene vibe.

Day 9: Purple - Goddess Siddhidatri

Purple signifies luxury and regality. Kareena's final day look is all about elegance and grandeur, fitting for the last day of Navratri.

Outfit: Rich purple lehenga with zari work.

Rich purple lehenga with zari work. Styling: Statement jewelry, bold eye makeup, and sleek hair.

Statement jewelry, bold eye makeup, and sleek hair. Footwear: Elegant heels to complete the majestic ensemble.

Navratri 2025 is exactly a day after Kareena Kapoor's birthday which gives fans the perfect opportunity to blend celebrity inspiration with tradition. From subtle greys to regal purples, her style demonstrates how to celebrate each day of the festival with grace, colour, and confidence. This Navratri, let Kareena's fashion inspiration guide your festive wardrobe, making each day a celebration of devotion, elegance, and personal style.