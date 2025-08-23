Reliance Matriarch Kokilaben Ambani Hospitalised In Mumbai, 7 Fascinating Facts About Her Life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Looking For Festive Outfit Ideas? Try These Saree Looks With Perfect Styling Tips Fashion Riny John

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about devotion and celebrations, it's also the time to dress up in your most graceful, traditional, and festive looks. As families gather for puja, aarti, and cultural festivities, sarees make for the most timeless choice. Whether you prefer the classic richness of silks or the light charm of florals, here's your guide to stunning saree styles for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 complete with the right jewelry, hairstyle, and footwear to perfect your look.

The Temple Border Silk Saree Look

Nothing spells tradition like a temple border silk saree. Its zari work and rich drape make it perfect for invoking divine blessings.

Jewelry: Traditional gold jhumkas, layered temple necklace, and glass bangles in red or green.

Hairstyle: Loose waves with a side parting or neatly tied bun adorned with mogra.

Footwear: Golden or beige kolhapuris/slip-on sandals to balance comfort and elegance.

The Soft Pastel Floral Saree Look

Daytime celebrations call for something light and airy-pastel floral sarees in organza or cotton-silk blends are just perfect.

Jewelry: Pearl or kundan earrings with delicate bangles.

Hairstyle: Bun with fresh flowers tucked in for that wholesome Maharashtrian festive feel.

Footwear: Embroidered juttis or flat sandals to keep it comfortable for long pujas.

The Marathi Nauvari Saree Look

For those who love authentic Maharashtrian traditions, the Nauvari saree is a must. Its drape allows easy movement during rituals while radiating cultural pride.

Jewelry: Nath (nose ring), chandbalis, and layered gold necklaces. Add green glass bangles for the perfect touch.

Hairstyle: A middle-parted bun with fresh jasmine gajra.

Footwear: Traditional kolhapuris to complete the Maharashtrian aura.

The Paithani Saree Look

Paithani sarees are synonymous with grandeur. With their peacock and lotus motifs woven in zari, they're perfect for evening aartis and family gatherings.

Jewelry: Antique gold sets, heavy chokers, and a matha patti for regal elegance.

Hairstyle: Low bun with mogra garland or a sleek braid.

Footwear: Heeled kolhapuris or silk-embroidered slippers for a royal finish.

The Bright Yellow Chiffon Saree Look

A chiffon saree is light, airy, and easy to drape, which makes it a great choice for Ganesh Chaturthi. The bright yellow color adds cheer and positivity to the celebrations, while the flowy fabric keeps you comfortable during rituals.

Jewelry: Go for statement earrings and a sleek bracelet to keep the look balanced.

Hairstyle: Straight open hair or a neat low ponytail works well.

Footwear: Nude or metallic wedges are perfect for adding a festive touch.

Ganesh Chaturthi is as much about devotion as it is about celebrating culture and tradition. Whether you choose the richness of Paithani, the heritage of Nauvari, or the freshness of florals, each saree tells a story of grace. Pair your look with the right jewelry, a festive hairstyle, and comfortable footwear to strike the perfect balance between style and spirituality. This Ganesh Chaturthi, let your saree radiate joy, positivity, and festive elegance.