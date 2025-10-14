Diwali 2025 Numerology: Which Form Of Goddess Lakshmi You Truly Embody According To Your Birth Number

Kartik Maas 2025: Want To Change Your Luck? Try These Powerful Vishnu Remedies For Success

Gautam Gambhir Turns 44: All About The Spartan Mentality That Fuels His Incredible Fitness Regime

Amid Young KBC 17 Contestant's Trolling, Know Why A Little Overconfidence In Kids Beats Growing Up Fearful

‘Last Night With My Firecracker’, Tara Sutaria Posts: Tracing The Timeline Of Her Bond With Veer Pahariya

From Kareena Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Who Stole the Show At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Party 2025! Fashion Riny John

Manish Malhotra's Diwali party is pretty much Bollywood's version of fashion week except with diyas, ladoos, and everyone bringing their own spin to festive dressing. The guest list was as starry as ever, and so were the outfits. From metallics to chikankari, from classic lehengas to modern saree gowns, each look seemed carefully chosen to match the festive mood. Some leaned into tradition with intricate embroidery, while others experimented with cuts, colours, and textures that felt entirely their own. Here is a peek into how these stars balanced celebration, style, and personality all in one look.

Photo Credit: Instagram@alacouture

Kareena Kapoor Khan Proved White Never Gets Old

Kareena doesn't chase trends, she is one. Her white chikankari anarkali suit was simple, soft, and effortlessly chic. The delicate sequin and pearl embroidery caught the light subtly, while her matching embellished potli bag added a touch of festive charm. To complement her outfit, her crystal-studded Louboutin heels gave just the right hint of sparkle without overpowering the look.

Style Tip: Showcase Pure Kareena energy - classic, unfussed, but thought through.

Shanaya Kapoor Kept It Cool And Chrome

Shanaya went for a silver-grey lehenga that felt young and easy on the eyes. The one-shoulder blouse gave it a bit of drama, but the mirrorwork kept things playful instead of heavy.

Photo Credit: Instagram@alacouture

Style Tip: Think festive, but make it chill.

Kriti Sanon Wore Power Dressing To A Diwali Party And It Worked!

Kriti's beige-gold outfit looked less like a lehenga and more like something a CEO would wear to a cocktail night. The slit skirt, the fitted blouse with sharp shoulders - all sparkle, no fuss.

Photo Credit: Instagram@alacouture

Style Tip: Take a refreshing break from predictable festive wear.

Suhana Khan Made Blue Look Effortless

Suhana showed up in a royal blue saree that looked as relaxed as it was polished. The sequined blouse and waist belt gave it a young, wearable edge.

Photo Credit: Instagram@alacouture

Style Tip: It's the kind of look that says, "Yes, I dressed up, but I'm still here to have fun."

Aditi Rao Hydari Looked Like A Painting In Motion

Aditi wore a pink and burgundy lehenga that was simply mesmerizing. The ombré skirt and bronze blouse worked beautifully together - soft, moody, and just the right amount of sparkle.

Photo Credit: Instagram@alacouture

Style Tip: Pair ombré or gradient skirts with a simple, metallic or neutral top to let the colors shine without overwhelming the look. Minimal jewellery keeps the focus on the outfit itself.

Sara Ali Khan Brought The Sunshine

Sara went full colour in a peach-orange brocade lehenga that looked joyful from every angle. The woven texture and deep neckline gave it personality, and the tiny embroidered potli tied it all together. It's exactly what you'd expect from someone who actually enjoys dressing up.

Photo Credit: Instagram@alacouture

Style Tip: When wearing bright, patterned lehengas, keep accessories compact and complementary - a small clutch or potli bag can be just enough to complete the festive vibe.

Ananya Panday Turned Up The Gold

Ananya showed up looking like she walked straight out of a music video - gold top, gold skirt, gold everything. It could've been too much, but the minimal dupatta kept it balanced. Bold, young, and unapologetic, the outfit fit her vibe perfectly.

Photo Credit: Instagram@alacouture

Style Tip: For heavily embellished or metallic outfits, balance the look with minimal accessories and a subtle dupatta or scarf to avoid looking overdone.

Malaika Arora Did What Malaika Does Best

Malaika and metallics are a love story that never gets old. Her bronze lehenga had a one-shoulder blouse and a cutout detail because of course it did. The leaf-like embellishments looked cool, not cluttered, and the whole look screamed confidence without saying a word.

Photo Credit: Instagram@alacouture

Style Tip: When wearing statement metallics, keep your makeup and hairstyle simple to let the outfit take centre stage.

Jacqueline Fernandez Went Soft But Sparkly

Jacqueline's nude saree gown had the right mix of old and new. The colourful beadwork added life to the neutral base, and the mermaid-style fit gave it shape. It looked like something you could dance in which, honestly, should be a festive outfit rule.

Photo Credit: Instagram@alacouture

Style Tip: Neutral bases with intricate detailing work best when paired with a toned-down hairstyle and accessories. Comfortable heels or sandals help maintain elegance without sacrificing ease for a long night.

When Fashion And Festivity Actually Click

Manish Malhotra's Diwali party this year showed that festive dressing can mean many things. The blend of traditional and modern, subtle and bold, made the night feel lively and personal, with each outfit reflecting the wearer's personality. The party proved that the best Diwali style isn't just about looking good, it's about feeling good, having fun, and owning your look in your own way.