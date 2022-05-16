FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week Returns To Mumbai, To Be Held In October 2022 Fashion PTI

The next season of the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) will be held on ground in Mumbai from October 12-16, 2022, the organisers announced on May 16. The fashion week is a collaboration between LFW - jointly organised by Lakmé & RISE Worldwide - and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

Earlier (in March 2022), the fashion gala was hosted for the first time in New Delhi as opposed to its traditional location Mumbai, keeping in mind safety measures and regulations.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, said he is looking forward to the upcoming edition. "The return to a physical format of the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week in Delhi was a welcome change after the hybrid editions of the past two years. It gave the designers the chance to showcase their creativity up close and personal with the audience. With the same energy from the success of the previous season, we are happy to announce that the event will be back for its next physical showcase in the month of October. Keeping the spirit of the collaboration between FDCI and Lakmé Fashion Week, we are very excited to bring the event to Mumbai. This edition, like the previous ones, will continue to transcend geographical boundaries and welcome a mix of designers from across the country," Sethi said in a statement.

Sumati Mattu, Head of Innovations at Lakmé, said the fashion extravaganza has always fostered a community that drives forward innovation as well as growth and the upcoming season is sure to set new benchmarks.

"The March 2022 fully physical edition of FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week was a showcase of Lakmé, RISE and FDCI's grit and determination to help the beauty and fashion community navigate through the new normal, put their best foot forward. We are extremely pleased to announce the return of the next edition of the event in Mumbai, after a glorious showcase in New Delhi..." Mattu added.

According to Jaspreet Chandok, Head of RISE Fashion & Lifestyle, the team received "tremendous appreciation and support" from the industry for bringing back the fully physical edition of the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week in March in New Delhi.

"Having said that, we are already focused on putting together an even stronger line-up for the next edition of the event, that will be held in Mumbai in October 2022. Much like the previous season, the upcoming edition will bring together the best of the physical and digital worlds, giving various stakeholders across the fashion community a world-class platform to showcase their creativity. We look forward to sharing more details about our plans for the upcoming edition, soon," Chandok said.

The fashion week was held in a hybrid format for the last two editions (2021) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.