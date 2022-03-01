Mahashivratri 2022: Which Colour Outfit To Wear On The Auspicious Day? Fashion Facts Nikita K

Mahashivratri is a Hindu festival celebrated as Lord Shiva married Parvati on this day. On Mahashivratri, devotees wear festive clothes and end their fasting in the evening. This is the day when the choice of colour is very important because you don't want to ruin your day wearing something that will not be fit for the festival. So, what can you wear? Are fusion wear in clothing allowed? Can we wear something that is comfortable and traditional at the same time? The list is endless and that is why you will find your answers below.

Colour For Mahashivratri

The colour of the outfit that you should wear on Mahashivatri is green because Lord Shiva gets pleased and showers you with his blessings. There is no restriction to the only green colour as you can also wear red, yellow, white and orange, whichever feels the best for you. However, skip wearing dark colours like black specifically because in Hindu Mythology the colour black was never preferred during the festival.

Lightweight Traditional Outfit Is Good For Mahashivratri

Comfortable traditional wear is easy and doesn't drain your energy when you are fasting. Usually, people go for heavy Kurti and leggings, lehenga, dhoti and kurta, suit and salwar, but oftentimes it looks good till the point you are getting ready. If you want something in light then you can opt for a light, breathable cotton suit in the colours green, orange, red or even yellow. If you want to go all glam then you can choose these light materials for the day and then choose something that is heavy for the Puja. This way you will get what you want and you will not feel tired.

Chiffon Saree Works Best On Mahashivratri

Chiffon sarees are lightweight, trendy and come in various colours that are good enough for Mahashivratri. You can even find pastel colours which are on-trend at the moment. You can style it with a gold belt to give your saree a modern look. But if you want to have a more traditional vibe then team it up with a designer blouse and a simple gold chain, a pair of earrings, a nose pin, rings and a mangtika.

Minimalism Is The Key On Mahashivratri

Since it is hot in some areas, wearing little makeup will not make your face cakey. It is advised that minimum goes a long way. If you are worshipping then little makeup is considered the best. Along with that, you don't have to wear only new clothes, washed cloth can also be great.

Mahashivratri is the day to celebrate with happiness. Wake up early, wear your favourite clothes and take lots of pictures. You can also choose cotton, organza, banarasi and muga depending on what fits you the best on this day. If you want to have a heavy look for this occasion you can also go for that. Do what feels the best on you since it is you who need to celebrate this occasion.

Image Credit: Instagram