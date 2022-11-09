Just In
Elizabeth Debicki Revive Princess Diana’s Revenge Dress Look For The Crown, Know More About The Iconic LBD!
Season 5 of the much-acclaimed drama series The Crown features an iconic fashion moment to behold! Elizabeth Debicki who is playing the role of Princess Diana in the Netflix series recreated Princess Di's famous revenge dress that is considered to be the most stylish and daring ensemble donned by the late Princess of Wales!
Image: Instagram
Keep reading to know more about Princess Di's iconic LBD and the fashion ensemble revival for the OTT series:
Image: Pinterest
Lady Diana separated from her husband Prince Charles in 1992. The Prince had disclosed his infidelity while he was married to Princess Diana in an interview. This was also the first time any royal figure had spoken and accepted the unfaithfulness in marriage publicly. The confession upset Lady Di and she decided to showcase her hurt and anger in the chicest way possible.
Diana made a stunning appearance at the Serpentine Gallery Gala in London wearing a glamorous little black dress by designer Christina Stambolian. Her off-shoulder mini dress featured classy design details including a sweetheart neckline and figure-hugging silhouette. The outfit allowed Diana to showcase her hourglass figure and toned legs. Post the appearance, Diana's little black dress was dubbed as the revenge dress!
The royals were never encouraged to wear black because it was synonymous with the funeral. So princess Diana's decision to wear black publicly denoted the death of her marriage and her coming out as a strong independent woman.
Image: Pinterest
Lady Di elevated the famous black outfit with statement peals jewellery including a stone entrusted choker, pearl-drop earrings, and bracelets. Her overall look spoke about how a woman reinventing herself with a chic and classy style.
The late Princess is still considered to be the most fashionable style diva whose iconic fashion moments serve as fashion inspiration. Her style was a perfect combination of classic, ladylike, and experimental.
Image: Instagram
Actress Elizabeth Debicki who is playing the role of Diana in season 5 of The Crown has recreated the iconic black dress look. Elizabeth fit into the character of Princess Diana pretty organically and her look in the little black dress feels so identical and real! From the black ensemble, curated jewellery, and the famous bob hairdo, Elizabeth has nailed the Princess look!
