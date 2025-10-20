Latest Updates
- History Made At Ayodhya This Diwali 2025: Thousands Unite To Break Guinness World Records!
- Diwali 2025 Live Updates: Shubh Muharat, Puja Vidhi, Heartwarming Wishes, Festive Celebrations And More
- Virender Sehwag Birthday Special: Inside The ‘Nawab Of Najafgarh’s Net Worth And Life Post Cricket
- Daily Horoscope, Oct 20, 2025: Libra to Pisces; Astrological Prediction for all Zodiac Signs
- Diwali 2025: Can You Eat All The Laddoos And Still Protect Your Heart? Expert Shares This Sweet Tip!
- Parineeti Chopra Welcomes Baby Boy On Choti Diwali: Here Are 30 Unique Names For Festival-Born Babies
- Here Are 5 Delhi-NCR Spots To Eat, Party, And Order Food This Diwali 2025
- Gold Rates & Silver Rates In India On Choti Diwali: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices In Major Cities; BUY Gold?
- Viral Video: Rapido Driver Decorates Auto With Diwali Lights, Passenger Says ‘This Is My India’
- Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: Date, Time, Narak Chaturdashi Tithi, Puja Shubh Muhurat, Vidhi, Ritual, Significance
Diwali 2025: Exploring Last Minute Jewellery Styling Tips That Elevate Your Festive Look
Diwali is finally here - the season of lights, laughter, and limitless sparkle. But this year, make it glow not with just diyas but with how you express yourself. Jewellery is no longer a supporting player tucked away for special occasions. It's bold, personal, and unapologetically you. From vivid gemstones that speak volumes to multi-metal stacks that break the rules, the festive mood is all about individuality, creativity, and confidence.
This Diwali, it's time to step into your story. Your jewellery can convey emotion, mood, and personality - all in one shimmer. If you've been saving your statement pieces for "later," this is the moment to let them shine. Whether it's a last-minute party or a family gathering, here's your ultimate style guide to ensuring your jewellery takes centre stage.
The Gemstone Power Move
Move over, diamonds - colour is taking the spotlight. This Diwali, let a vivid gemstone become the star of your look. Whether it's an emerald ring, a ruby pendant, or a sapphire necklace, rich hues like garnet, tourmaline, and aquamarine add instant personality. These pieces aren't just adornments, they're declarations of individuality and emotion. Pick the gem that resonates with you, and let it do all the talking.
Tip: Take inspiration from Princess Diana - a Blue Sapphire Ring with Diamond Halo.
The Curated Ear Edit
Minimal studs are out; statement stacks are in. Play with asymmetry by mixing hoops, cuffs, and gemstone drops in varying sizes and colours. Think of your ears as a mini canvas for self-expression - each piercing a chance to reflect your mood, from understated chic to full-on festive drama.
Try: Navratna Hexa Earrings for a vibrant twist.
Heritage, Reimagined
Heirloom pieces deserve a comeback. Pair your grandmother's ornate kundan choker with a modern chain, or style a vintage polki bracelet next to a minimalist cuff. The magic lies in contrast - old-world craftsmanship meeting contemporary design, creating a story that feels rooted yet refreshingly modern.
Look to: Vintage Inspired Oval Sapphire Bracelet with Diamonds for timeless elegance with a twist.
The Ring Renaissance
This festive season, your hands are meant to shine. Mix textures, shapes, and scales - from slender diamond bands to bold cocktail rings. Stack multiple rings on one hand or layer slim styles with statement pieces. Maximalism has never felt this intentional: joyful, expressive, and full of personality.
The Multi-Metal Glow-Up
The "don't mix metals" rule? Officially retired. This season's coolest looks are layered, eclectic, and a little rebellious. Pair yellow gold with silver, or add a hint of rose gold. Stack sleek platinum bands beside chunky gold rings for a look that's both polished and playful.
Make Jewellery The Story
This Diwali, it's time to forget all the old rules. Mix, match, stack, and shine without hesitation. Your jewellery isn't just an accessory - it's your mood, your story, and your main character energy. Let every gemstone, hoop, and ring become a conversation starter, a reflection of who you are, and a spark of joy in the festivities.
Celebrate the festival of lights with confidence and creativity. This Diwali, let your sparkle be limitless - vibrant, bold, and entirely your own. Because the best glow isn't just the lamps around you, it's the one you carry within.
- Attributed to Aditi Daga, Co-founder, Angara, the global fine jewellery brand