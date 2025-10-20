Diwali 2025: Can You Eat All The Laddoos And Still Protect Your Heart? Expert Shares This Sweet Tip!

Diwali 2025: Exploring Last Minute Jewellery Styling Tips That Elevate Your Festive Look Fashion Riny John

Diwali is finally here - the season of lights, laughter, and limitless sparkle. But this year, make it glow not with just diyas but with how you express yourself. Jewellery is no longer a supporting player tucked away for special occasions. It's bold, personal, and unapologetically you. From vivid gemstones that speak volumes to multi-metal stacks that break the rules, the festive mood is all about individuality, creativity, and confidence.

This Diwali, it's time to step into your story. Your jewellery can convey emotion, mood, and personality - all in one shimmer. If you've been saving your statement pieces for "later," this is the moment to let them shine. Whether it's a last-minute party or a family gathering, here's your ultimate style guide to ensuring your jewellery takes centre stage.

The Gemstone Power Move

Move over, diamonds - colour is taking the spotlight. This Diwali, let a vivid gemstone become the star of your look. Whether it's an emerald ring, a ruby pendant, or a sapphire necklace, rich hues like garnet, tourmaline, and aquamarine add instant personality. These pieces aren't just adornments, they're declarations of individuality and emotion. Pick the gem that resonates with you, and let it do all the talking.

Photo Credit: Angara

Tip: Take inspiration from Princess Diana - a Blue Sapphire Ring with Diamond Halo.

The Curated Ear Edit

Minimal studs are out; statement stacks are in. Play with asymmetry by mixing hoops, cuffs, and gemstone drops in varying sizes and colours. Think of your ears as a mini canvas for self-expression - each piercing a chance to reflect your mood, from understated chic to full-on festive drama.

Photo Credit: Angara

Try: Navratna Hexa Earrings for a vibrant twist.

Heritage, Reimagined

Heirloom pieces deserve a comeback. Pair your grandmother's ornate kundan choker with a modern chain, or style a vintage polki bracelet next to a minimalist cuff. The magic lies in contrast - old-world craftsmanship meeting contemporary design, creating a story that feels rooted yet refreshingly modern.

Photo Credit: Angara

Look to: Vintage Inspired Oval Sapphire Bracelet with Diamonds for timeless elegance with a twist.

The Ring Renaissance

Photo Credit: Angara

This festive season, your hands are meant to shine. Mix textures, shapes, and scales - from slender diamond bands to bold cocktail rings. Stack multiple rings on one hand or layer slim styles with statement pieces. Maximalism has never felt this intentional: joyful, expressive, and full of personality.

The Multi-Metal Glow-Up

The "don't mix metals" rule? Officially retired. This season's coolest looks are layered, eclectic, and a little rebellious. Pair yellow gold with silver, or add a hint of rose gold. Stack sleek platinum bands beside chunky gold rings for a look that's both polished and playful.

Make Jewellery The Story

This Diwali, it's time to forget all the old rules. Mix, match, stack, and shine without hesitation. Your jewellery isn't just an accessory - it's your mood, your story, and your main character energy. Let every gemstone, hoop, and ring become a conversation starter, a reflection of who you are, and a spark of joy in the festivities.

Celebrate the festival of lights with confidence and creativity. This Diwali, let your sparkle be limitless - vibrant, bold, and entirely your own. Because the best glow isn't just the lamps around you, it's the one you carry within.

- Attributed to Aditi Daga, Co-founder, Angara, the global fine jewellery brand