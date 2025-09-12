Latest Updates
Dakota Johnson’s Sheer Gucci Glam Turns Heads: 5 Indian Celebrities Who Slayed The Sheer Trend In Style
At the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in New York City on September 11, 2025, Dakota Johnson delivered one of her most striking red-carpet moments yet. She wore a sheer, floor-length black Gucci gown intricately crafted from floral-embroidered lace. Despite its transparent fabric, the design retained elements of modesty with a high turtleneck collar and long sleeves. Underneath, she paired the gown with a black balconette bra and matching cheeky underwear, balancing the boldness with under-garments that complemented the gown's delicacy.
With her hair styled in an updo and emerald jewellery adding pops of colour, Dakota's look proved that sheer fashion can be both daring and graceful, a statement that resonated far beyond the red carpet. And just like Dakota, Indian celebrities too have been embracing the sheer trend with confidence and creativity, making it their own while showcasing the versatility of this bold style.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas : A Global Vision In Sheer Glam
At the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023, Priyanka Chopra Jonas stunned in a sparkling black sheer gown layered over a bralette and high-waist bottoms. With its glistening fabric and daring cutouts, the outfit captured the perfect fusion of high-fashion drama and red-carpet confidence, setting the tone for Indian representation on the global stage.
Ananya Panday: Playful Meets Bold
Ananya Panday chose a sequined black sheer gown with a thigh-high slit that exuded youthful energy. The structured bodice with a mesh overlay gave her look a playful yet daring edge, making her one of the youngest Indian stars to rock the sheer trend with such ease.
Malaika Arora: Golden Goddess Energy
Known for her risk-taking style, Malaika Arora radiated glamour in a gold sheer gown adorned with intricate embellishments. With its plunging neckline and curve-hugging silhouette, the dress blended opulence with sensuality, reaffirming her status as one of Bollywood's boldest fashion icons.
Sobhita Dhulipala: Editorial Chic
Sobhita Dhulipala took sheer dressing to an editorial level for a magazine photoshoot. Her sheer high-neck mesh gown layered over delicate lingerie carried a dreamy underwater fantasy vibe. The look was equal parts artistic and futuristic, proving how versatile sheer can be beyond red carpets.
Shanaya Kapoor: Sparkle With Sophistication
Shanaya Kapoor opted for a crystal-studded black sheer gown layered over a structured bralette and briefs. The design was youthful yet elegant, with its playful shimmer adding an extra dose of red-carpet glamour. The look highlighted how the sheer trend continues to resonate with the younger generation of Bollywood fashionistas.
The Sheer Verdict
From Dakota Johnson in New York to Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Shanaya Kapoor back home, the sheer dress has transcended borders to become a global style statement. What makes the trend exciting is its adaptability-ranging from bold and sultry to dreamy and artistic. Whether styled with sequins, crystals, or kept minimalistic, sheer dresses are rewriting the rules of modern glamour. And clearly, Indian celebrities are owning it in ways that are impossible to ignore.