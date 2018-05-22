You Got To Check Out How Veeras Redefined Sexy At The Promotion Event

As the release date of 'Veere Di Wedding' is nearing, the four gorgeous veeras are also elevating their style quotient. The veeras in the movie- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja, Swara Bhasker, and Sakshi Talsania have been seen sporting myriad glam attires for their movie, which talks about the soul sister like bond between the four best friends forever.

Last time, the ladies were witnessed donning spring dresses but this time the four stunning divas went for sexier outfits. The most sensual of them was Kareena Kapoor Khan, who went all-black and pulled off her hot separates like a pro. Ever since Kangana Ranaut sported bra at Cannes, it seems to us that bras have become in vogue. So, Kareena too wore a revealing black bra and paired it with a skirt and sexy sheer stockings. She casually draped a jacket and also flaunted her chiseled body. Well, haters gonna hate, right Kareena? The diva kept her hair loose, which gave her a wild touch.

Sonam went for a dramatic-sexy gown. The newly married fashionista almost channelled the spirit of Morticia Addams from 'The Addams Family', if only Morticia had donned something green. Her satin embellished gown was enhanced by a polka-dotted translucent fabric and also featured a deep slit that made her look every inch feisty. She complemented her avatar with a deep red lip shade, a jewelled clutch, and stunning earrings.

Swara kept it simple again but her dress absolutely got shorter than before. Her half-sleeved dreamy attire was accentuated by fine applique work. Swara's high-neck outfit was structural and did a good job of emphasizing her slender frame. She sensibly kept her hair side-parted and her pink lip shade was to die for.

Well, Sakshi was actually the biggest surprise at the event. The usually conservatively dressed diva had us gasping for breath in her revealing plunging neckline LBD. With her super-hot look, Sakshi yet again gave goals to curvy ladies. She teamed her attire with black pencil heels and like Bebo kept her tresses loose.

This time the four veeras were also joined by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor and Badshah. Rhea wore a high-neck white top and paired it with high-waist flared pants while Badshah came in his signature athleisure outfit that included a fluorescent green and black pullover and pyjamas.

We found Kareena the hottest of all. Who did you find the best-dressed today? Let us know your answers in the comment section.