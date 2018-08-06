Subscribe to Boldsky
Yami Gautam And Sister Surilie's Fashion Game Is Trendy And Oh-So Cool

Yami Gautam and her sister Surilie Gautam had been making fashionable splashes around the globe. The sisters are on a travelling spree and giving us a lot of travel style goals. First, they were seen kicking up in Serbia and now they are in Hong Kong.

So, Yami rocked traditional style and Surilie opted for a western look. Speaking about Yami Gautam's look, we thought she cut the dash in a casual outfit by Anita Dongre. She wore a floral kurti that was baggy and had a bohemian touch. It was a full-sleeved kurti with an asymmetrical cut and made for a perfect travel wear.

Yami Gautam Surilie Gautam

Her kurti seemed absolutely comfortable and she teamed it with metallic ivory palazzo pants. Yami complemented her attire with shiny jootis from Fizzy Goblet and she carried a smart blue handbag with her.

Surilie, on the other hand, wore a half-sleeved yellow that was very much old-school and tickled our fashion senses. Her bright yellow dress was contrasted by sharp white-hued collar. Surilie also wore white sports shoes to round off her look.

Yami Gautam fashion

Her cat-eyed frames and messy high bun gave her a distinctive touch.

Well, we loved the style quotient of both the sisters, but whose look will you copy, if given a choice?

    Read more about: fashion bollywood yami gautam
    Story first published: Monday, August 6, 2018, 12:43 [IST]
