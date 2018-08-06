Yami Gautam And Sister Surilie's Fashion Game Is Trendy And Oh-So Cool

Yami Gautam and her sister Surilie Gautam had been making fashionable splashes around the globe. The sisters are on a travelling spree and giving us a lot of travel style goals. First, they were seen kicking up in Serbia and now they are in Hong Kong.

So, Yami rocked traditional style and Surilie opted for a western look. Speaking about Yami Gautam's look, we thought she cut the dash in a casual outfit by Anita Dongre. She wore a floral kurti that was baggy and had a bohemian touch. It was a full-sleeved kurti with an asymmetrical cut and made for a perfect travel wear.

Her kurti seemed absolutely comfortable and she teamed it with metallic ivory palazzo pants. Yami complemented her attire with shiny jootis from Fizzy Goblet and she carried a smart blue handbag with her.

Surilie, on the other hand, wore a half-sleeved yellow that was very much old-school and tickled our fashion senses. Her bright yellow dress was contrasted by sharp white-hued collar. Surilie also wore white sports shoes to round off her look.

Her cat-eyed frames and messy high bun gave her a distinctive touch.

Well, we loved the style quotient of both the sisters, but whose look will you copy, if given a choice?