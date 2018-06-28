Wow! Priyanka Chopra's Sari At Akash Ambani's Party Is A Visual Treat

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning as she graced the mehendi ceremony and pre-engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at Antilla. Ever since her Mumbai and Goa trip with her rumoured boyfriend, Nick Jonas, PeeCee has been in the news and donning casuals. However, this time for the formal occasion, the desi girl showed us her much-missed desi side.

Priyanka turned up at the celebratory gala in a Tarun Tahiliani couture sari and looked resplendent and forever gorgeous. The actress wore a floral lilac georgette sari and was like a vision come true. Her sari was sophisticated and Priyanka obviously pulled it off like a piece of cake. We are sure Nick must have been so much wowed seeing her in a traditional avatar.

Her dreamy sari was accentuated by lace and a French knot appliqué border. Her blouse and she was definitely the stunner at the high profile party. Priyanka enhanced her ethnic avatar with minimal jewellery from Kaj Fine Jewellery and Anmol jewellers.

She just wore a ring, bangle, and earrings to complete her look. As for the makeup, PeeCee wore a slightly heavy makeup but managed to carry it too. The pink highlighted cheekbones and lip shade rounded off her beautiful look.

Well, Priyanka looked 10 on 10 in that sari and had us falling head over heels in love with her. Don't you all think she looks amazing as always?

