Why Just Kareena, Karisma Too Can Go Bold & Dramatic!

By Devika
All-things pastels and pristine white are not forever for the lovely Karisma Kapoor. And subtlety too is not always her cup of tea. Like her sister Kareena, Karisma too got bolder and more dramatic in an Amit Aggarwal attire.

And we so-loved this avatar of Karisma's, as she seemed totally comfy in her outfit. Moreover, we found Karisma more feisty than her younger sister in the designer's goldfish-inspired peplum top and skirt with a moulded metallic belt.

Her shimmery structured top enhanced her petite frame and her vermillion skirt made her look like a million dollar. The skirt beautifully contrasted and colour-blocked the bodice of her tube-top ensemble.

The most interesting part about her dress were the prints that highlighted her top. On one side were the vibrant floral motifs and on the other, were the sea-inspired silver prints. Wow! These two small elements added so much character to her attire, as otherwise her gown would have looked colourful and yet plain.

Since it was an off-shoulder dress, Karisma just opted for a statement Forevermark necklace that looked as attractive as the dress. In fact, Karisma was in Kolkata to inaugurate the opening of the first Forevermark exclusive boutique store of the city.

The starlet wore a bold lip shade and kept her tresses side swept. 10 on 10 points to the stylist, Esha Amin, for making Karisma look sensational after a long time.

    Story first published: Monday, May 28, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
