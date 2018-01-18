SRK To PeeCee: Who Wore What For DABBOO RATNANI's Annual Calendar 2018

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh has always been a prime selection for Dabboo's calendars and this year too he was slaying in a black suit with kohled smoky eyes. The dark look of SRK stunned us and he looked hotter than his kohl-eyed avatar from his film Asoka. We are in love with his formal gothic look, what about you?

Alia Bhatt

Alia decided to go topless for Dabboo Ratnani's 2018 calendar. She had earlier gone bolder for Dabboo's calendar shoots and this time too, she rocked it in her topless look with tribal rings worn on her fingers and the light-smoky eyes. Alia hinted at going topless when we saw her wearing a bathrobe in the shoot's teaser.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya was being the gorgeous beauty she is while wearing a sequin crystal-studded gown for Dabboo's calendar shoot. The sequin metallic gown along with Ash's burgundy hair colour made her look a bit more stunning.

Sonakshi Sinha

The sequin game was on here too. Sonakshi sizzled in a sequin royal blue party dress which looked hotter as she matched it with a thin necklace, a bracelet and perm-curled hair. The bodycon dress with plunging neckline can be your next party inspiration too.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone adopted the look of a floor cleaner in the shoot. The theme might be weird but Sunny looked super hot in a sexy black backless outfit with knee-length boots. She used a floor mop and a bucket as the shoot props. Along with the style book, she matched a hair updo to create a messy feel.

Vidya Balan

The 'Oo la la' girl was back to stun again in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoot. For the calendar, Vidya was wearing a deep-necked black dress while flaunting her sexy cleavage. The actress matched her curly hair and smokey eyes to make the look even more sultry.

Manushi Chillar

Manushi seems to be in love with the sequin as she wore a striped bodysuit for the shoot and also wore a sequin dress from Falguni and Shane Peacock while attending the calendar launch event. The shoot look was any way hotter where her sequin dress had multiple coloured stripes, tulle ruffles and a deep plunging neckline. She matched the dress with high-length boots.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti was looking super hot in this final output from the calendar shoot. Her teaser images were so goofy that it was hard to imagine Parineeti to be turning this hot in the actual shoot. She was wearing a black jacket with ankle-length boots, using a discarded vintage car.

Kajol

Kajol was seen in Dabboo's calendar this year, looking prettier than usual. Dabboo used a bathtub as a prop for Kajol but this one was different. Earlier, Dabboo used a bathtub as a prop for Parineeti, exposing her sultry side but here, the bathtub shot was really pretty and gorgeous where Kajol was wearing a royal blue gown with a diamond necklace.

Hrithik Roshan

Another regular model for Dabboo's annual calendars, Hrithik pulled up his latest look for the calendar with sheer perfection. He looked extremely stylish in the monochrome half suit which looked too good with the newly-cut hair and trimmed beard.

Aamir Khan

Aamir looked like a dapper in a casual monochrome tee and an over-bearded look. His pose was hot and that is unusual for the recent looks of Aamir. Well, he is a perfectionist and here too he showed us a 'jhalak' of his slaying skills.

Kriti Sanon

The goofy girl turned hotter for the shoot and this was unbelievable after the goofy teaser Behind The Scene images. In the teaser, the girl who wore an embroidered dress turned into a sultry siren as she went topless for the shoot. She used a cowboy hat to cover her assets while wearing a pair of light blue jeans and few leather bracelets.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh had earlier posted a teaser for the shoot and he was wearing a violet tuxedo suit with white slip-on boots and blue reflectors. The evergreen dapper carried the style book with sheer attitude and used a bicycle as a prop. Reminds you of the Piku bicycle scene, right?

Tiger Shroff

Tiger to was slaying in his shirtless look while wearing white trousers with a pair of white sneakers. He used a tree as a prop and posed with it by hanging down its prop roots. The props as the prop did a really good match.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra seems to be warming up the town after his birthday and for the shoot too, he donned a blue and white suit with a pair of aviators, making the ambience a little bit hotter. Sid posed by a pool, flaunting his style while sitting on a jacuzzi.

Shraddha Kapoor

From the shoot's final picture, it seems that Shraddha was topless while she was wearing a strapless blue top with denim shorts for the shoot. The motif paisley printed top was very pretty while in the final image, it looked too hot.

Varun Dhawan

Varun went shirtless for the shoot while compiling the look with a pair of jeans. He looked super dashing and we are not surprised at how impeccable he carried the shirtless look. He has always taken the shirtless inspiration from actor Salman Khan.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka might be rocking in Hollywood but the desi girl did not forget slaying for Dabboo Ratnani's photo shoots. Earlier to this, she has always been one of the sexiest celebrities to be featured in the most-awaited calendar of the year. This time too she stunned us in a black hooded leather jacket and a sexy deep round neck black top.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek has always been one of Dabboo's favourites and for the shoot, he tried some jumping stunts on the bed wearing a blue jacket with a white tee and trousers. While people might have eyes on his attire, we were stunned by the way he carried the printed sneakers so well.

Jaqueline Fernandez

For the shoot, Jacqueline was doing what she loves most - working out. The actress was seen posing in a black mesh workout suit while dangling from a pole with her gymnastic moves. She looked picture perfect!