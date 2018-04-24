We Can't Get Over Sara Ali Khan's Modern-Ethnic Look For A Wedding

There is something about Bollywood's real princess Sara Ali Khan, that others don't have. She has an air of enigma around her and even after being in the limelight all the time, she intrigues people.

Sara's conduct and sense of fashion is also in line with this image of hers. She is never seen overdoing makeup and fashion. Yesterday, a high-profile wedding in Mumbai was graced by the likes of Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Karan Johar, etc.

Among them was also Sara Ali Khan, who stole the thunder of all others and rightly so. She chose an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree for the event. It was a glittery saree and she matched her minimalistic accessories with the couture.

She kept her makeup fresh and clean, not to mention, the makeup and accessories added to the shimmer of the saree.

She carried herself with utmost panache and looked every inch like a true princess. But what we could not stop thinking about, is her dance to Bollywood's all-time favourite dance number, Saat Samundar Paar, in a SAREE!

Others who performed to some hit Bollywood numbers were Karan Johar, Shweta Nanda and Jaya Bachchan. The ambiance of the venue and the performance gave a quintessential Bollywood feel to the event.

Getting back to the point, Sara's sensuous dance, and the perfect conduct, proved that she is completely ready for Bollywood and, we must say, the movie buffs are going to have a tough time handling her hotness!