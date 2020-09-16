Vidya Balan’s Chanderi Silk Saree Is Priced At INR 5000 And We Think It Is Perfect For Formal Events Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Vidya Balan's latest saree addition absolutely had our attention. These days, the actress has been flaunting gorgeous sarees and promoting handlooms. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actress draped her saree exquisitely and her makeup was also done beautifully. This latest saree of hers was also affordable and we have decoded this saree look for you.

So, Vidya Balan wore a saree, which came from the label, Boveee.com. The Shakuntala Devi actress draped an ash grey Chanderi silk saree that was accentuated by golden motifs. It was an impeccably-draped saree, which was tied in a nivi style and we thought this saree is ideal for the formal occasions and wedding events. Priced at INR 5000, this saree also made for an affordable buy and Vidya teamed it with a textured grey blouse that was half-sleeved and went well with her saree.

She kept her jewellery look minimal and accessorised her look with a pair of pearl-detailed, gemstone, and diamond earrings. The earrings went well with her look. As for her makeup, she upped her look with matte purple lip shade, pink contoured cheekbones, and dark kohl with purple with smoky eye shadow. The middle-parted ponytail rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about this stunning saree of Vidya Balan's? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Vidya Balan's Instagram