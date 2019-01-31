Vidya Balan Has The Perfect Ethnic Outfit For Winter Festivities

Vidya Balan has been stepping up her fashion game. Last time, she surprised us in a contemporary sari and this time, she wowed us in a printed outfit. The actress wore this ensemble for a mehendi event and looked elegant as ever. Her attire was designed by Vikram Phadnis and we thought it was vibrant and gave us a festive feel.

Her attire was about classic colour-blocking as she paired her black-hued anarkali gown with a printed red jacket. Her attire was not only about the nuanced details but also about the beautiful balance. Since the anarkali was dipped in the plain black colour, it was notched up by an intricately-done floor-length jacket. There was a meticulous sprinkle of floral prints on her jacket and the metallic border enhanced Vidya's jacket. The tassels on her anarkali also upped the ethnic quotient.

Vidya also carried a printed potli bag with her, which contrasted her outfit. Her potli bag came from the label, Ara by Rashmi and Sayli. She accessorised her look with a statement ruby ring and floral-inspired earrings. The makeup was towards the dewy side and highlighted by a pink lip shade and impeccably-applied kohl. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her look. So, what do you think about Vidya Balan's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.