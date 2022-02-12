Valentine’s Day: Ananya Panday Looks Elegant In All Her Bright Red Outfits! 

Ananya is seen in a red layered chiffon gown from AADNEVIK. This is a party appropriate outfit with leather details all over the attire. She had red heels on to match the outfit and opted for a bun. Her makeup was kept simple to complement the outfit with just a red lipstick. The whole look is so Valentine's Day friendly that it instantly creates a good vibe.

For Valentine's Day, it doesn't really mean to go all out with your accessories or how unique the whole dress is, a simple red plain ensemble can do the talking. Ananya here is wearing a red dress from Magda Butrym that has ruffle details and that is all needed for the outfit to stand out in the crowd. She is spotted pairing the outfit with a black Louboutin to complete the look. This is the perfect outfit for days when you just want to pick up an outfit and go out for a date.

Red Outfit With Structure:

This outfit gives structure to the body with its well placed chain detailings. It is ideal for Valentine's Day due to its simple look. Ananya Panday paired this dress with blue high heels and open hair just to make the outfit pop. For the makeup she went for a bronzed look and it served the purpose of making the outfit do all the talking.

This Valentine's go all out with the colour red and you don't need anything else.