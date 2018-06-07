Subscribe to Boldsky
Urvashi Rautela Reinvents The Retro Look And We're Loving It

By Devika
Urvashi Rautela fashion

Dress like nobody is watching you! Exactly what Urvashi Rautela must have thought when she sported this monsoon-ready cool blue dress. We found her exceptionally stunning in this retro dress of hers.

Though we felt that her sea blue-hued dress suited more for an afternoon date than the airport wear, she looked superbly awesome in it. It was certainly an edgy attire and moreover, her styling done was very eye-catching. What we also admired was how Urvashi blended the 70s fashion with contemporary style.

Her wavy-lined maxi featured a breezy sleeved boat-neck blouse that was layered by a ruffled V-neck. While, it was an A-line dress, the slight flared pleated ruffles at the end added drama to her attire. A sleek matching belt perfectly accentuated her lithe frame. Well, we can for sure say that she must have made many heads turn.

Urvashi Rautela fashion

But also what enhanced her casual look were her heavy black boots, which were every inch attractive. And yes, those boots were made for walking!

If that was not enough to leave us amazeballed, she wore a sophisticated version of Dabangg-made-famous sunglasses. Her black shades were heart-shaped and covered most of her minimally-done makeup face. And she left her hair straight and loose to round off her sexy avatar.

Urvashi Rautela blew our minds away. And we are sure that you too loved her in this retro avatar. Feel free to share your opinion on this in the comments section.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 7, 2018, 15:21 [IST]
