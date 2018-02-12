Urvashi Rautela Turned Stunning Like A Princess For A Photo Shoot

Urvashi Rautela's SENSUOUS Bridal cover shoot for Bows magazine ! | Boldsky

Urvashi Rautela's latest photo shoot can make you ogle over her beauty. She looked gorgeous and ethereal for the shoot.

Urvashi has always been one of our favourite fashionistas in Bollywood and she is back to get you crushing over her yet again. Wearing a crimson gown with classy jewellery, she looked stunning as she posed for the 'exclusive to media' shoot.

The spaghetti strapped gown had an extended bell-sleeve shrug. The dress had prints all over the body and also a fine golden zari embroidery done on the corset area.

She looked like a princess in the pretty avatar and this is definitely one of the prettiest looks she ever carried.

Do you also agree with us? Let us know in the comments.