Trisha Krishnan Looks Alluring As Princess Kundavai In Ponniyin Selvan
The pretty actress Trisha Krishnan is currently busy promoting her ambitious movie project, Ponniyin Selvan directed by Mani Ratnam. The film is based on the much-acclaimed historical fiction novel, Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki Krishnamurthy. Trish is playing the role of Chola princess Ilaiya Piratti Kundavai and her royal and enchanting looks from the film are gaining a lot of attention!
Image: Instagram
Keep scrolling to know more about Trisha's alluring look as Princess Kundavai:
Trisha As Piratti Kundavai
Image: Instagram
The storyline of the movie Ponniyin Selvan revolves around the Chola dynasty, kings, queens, wins, defeats, and emotions of course. Trisha will be seen playing the Piratti aka princess Kundavai of the Chola empire. Her on-screen character has varying depths ranging from being an enchanting princess to a courageous empress.
Princess Kundavai is the daughter of Sundara Chozhar and sisters of Aditya Karikalan and Arulmozhi Varman played by Chiyaan Vikram and Jayam Ravi respectively.
Trisha Draped in Silk, Temple Jewelry & Dramatic Hairdo
Image: Instagram
For playing the character of princess Kundavai from the Chola dynasty, Trisha's on-screen look had to resonate with the southern Indian style and sensibilities. From the movie posters and trailer released till now, Trisha is seen wearing Kanchipuram silk sarees with typical gold borders and classic weave designs.
Temple jewelry is something of a staple for the south-Indian attire. It includes matha Patti, choker neckpiece, long haram or neckpiece, Kamar bandh or waistbelt, and jhumkas. This type of jewelry is mostly encrusted with pearls, semi-precious, and precious stones. Trisha as Princess Kundavai is seen flaunting temple jewelry!
Trisha is seen flaunting a dramatic up-bun hairdo which is another typical style concerning hairdos. Ladies, especially royalties from southern India used to flaunt such dramatic hair buns to showcase their presence and power. Such hairdos were often accentuated with precious hair accessories!
Trisha On Trying Over 50 Looks
Image: Instagram
Trisha in an interview revealed that they tried more than 50 looks for her princess Kundavai look. The looks were then shortlisted to around 30 and finally, the 10 best looks were picked for the film. She said the entire credit goes to Mani Ratnam sir and her styling team for bringing in the character of princess Kundavai so alluring and enchanting!
