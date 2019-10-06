Just In
Navaratri 2019: Six Beautiful Pink Traditional Outfits From Bollywood Divas Wardrobe
Pink colour can instantly brighten up the day and let's admit it, this colour is among our favourite hues. And come navaratri festivities, we get experimental with hues. So, if you want a pink-hued outfit, we have come up with six beautiful yet light weighted outfits donned by our favourite Bollywood divas. So, here are the divas in pink traditional ensembles.
Madhuri Dixit’s Watermelon Pink Georgette Sari
If you are a sari lover, Madhuri Dixit's watermelon pink georgette sari is perfect for you. Accentuated by silver border and polka dots, the actress draped her elegant sari in a nivi style while the floor-sweeping pallu added a style statement. But we suggest you to keep it till ankle length as it would be less cumbersome. The most interesting fact about her attire is her blouse. She opted for a half-sleeved multi-hued patterned blouse, which went well with her look. She upped her look with just a pair of silver-toned ethnic jhumkis and looked stunning.
Raveena Tandon’s Fuschia Pink Kurti
Raveena Tandon's fuschia pink kurti was accentuated by subtle floral embroideries and side slit. She teamed it with off-white fitted bottoms, which featured golden embellishments at the hem. She draped a beautiful dupatta, which was dipped in two shades- yellow and orange. She completed her look with matching juttis, which went well with her traditional Indian attire. She spruced up her look with golden-toned jhumkis and kadas.
Shilpa Shetty’s Fuschia Pink Suit
Well, we just can't ignore Shilpa Shetty's fuschia pink suit as it looked stunning. Her traditional suit consisted of a half-sleeved embellished kurti and loose bottoms. With this stunning ensemble, she draped a matching dupatta on her shoulder, which was accentuated by intricate white patterns. The actress went with golden juttis to up her traditional avatar. She elevated her style quotient with just an ethnic nose ring, which definitely enhanced her desi look.
Dia Mirza’s Baby Pink Sari
If you are looking forward to wearing something elegant and classy, Dia Mirza's baby pink sari is perfect for this ocassion. Her sari was accentuated by green and dark-pink hued florals. The actress draped it in a nivi style. Yes, her sari looked simple but the actress upped her look with slight off-shoulder heavy floral-embroidered blouse. She completed her look with stilettos and upped her look with only a pair of drop earrings.
Kajol Devgan In Dusty Pink Chikankari Ensemble
Kajol Devgan's dusty pink chikankari ensemble will help yousteal the limelight this navratri. Her beautiful ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved round neck plunging neckline A-shaped kurti, which was accentuated by golden embellishments on the bodice. She teamed it with matching floor-length skirt. The net dupatta with golden-embroidered border added to her stylish outfit. She accessorised her look with just a pair of beautiful pink earrings. To spruce up her look, she also carried a golden potli bag.
Katrina Kaif’s Light Pink Belted Sari
Katrina Kaif's light pink-belted sari was by designer Sabyasachi and it was a light-weighted number, perfect for this navratri festival. Her pretty sari was accentuated by red and blue prints. She paired her sari with a statement belt and draped the broad-pleated pallu of her sari in a casual style. The actress teamed her sari with a matching full-sleeved crop top and looked extremely stunning. The classy pink drop earrings upped her look.
We loved all the pink outfits of these Bollywood divas and found it perfect for this navratri festival.
What are your thoughts on their outfits? Whose pink outfit did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.
Happy Navaratri!
Pic credits: Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Dia Mirza, Kajol Devgan, Katrina Kaif