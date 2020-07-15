Aladdin Actress Avneet Kaur’s Colourful Fashion Wardrobe Is Worth-Noticing, Here’s Why! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Indian Television Actress Avneet Kaur has come a long way in her career. She started her career with Dance India Dance Li'l Masters as contestant, and later appeared in many daily soaps. Though the actress impressed us with her great acting in all the serials but her 2018-2020 serial Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga earned her fame and recognition. She portrayed the role of Princess Yasmine in the show and was seen opposite her boyfriend Siddharth Nigam. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani.

Apart from it, Avneet also used to make TikTok videos to keep her fans entertained and her colourful fashion game is absolutely worth-noticing. She recently completed 12 million followers on Instagram. As the actress achieved a new milestone, let us take a peek into her colourful wardrobe for some fashion inspiration.

Avneet Kaur In A Neon Dungaree Avneet Kaur sported an eye-catching flared neon dungaree, which came from the label Mad Over Accessories. She teamed her dungaree with a full-sleeved round-collar white tee that featured pin striped patterns. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of funky neon earrings and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and cherry lip shade. Avneet let loose her side-parted layered tresses and looked stunning. Avneet Kaur In Pink Co-ords Avneet Kaur opted for a pink co-ord set, which came from the label Twirl Around World and looked lovely. Her outfit consisted of a strappy round-collar crop top that featured Babe text print. She teamed her top with a matching above knee-length bodycon skirt and upped her look with silver-toned earrings, a pendant neckpiece, and a bracelet. Filled thick pointed brows, curled lashes, mascara, highlighted pink cheekbones, pink lip shade elevated her look. Avneet left her side-parted highlighted curly tresses loose. Avneet Kaur In A Green Printed Dress Avneet Kaur was decked up in a half-sleeved sea-green mini flared dress, which was accentuated by black and white dotted prints. Her dress featured wrap-detailed bodice and ruffled hem. The actress notched up her look with a bangle, a wrist watch, and rings. She let loose her side-parted beautiful curls and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and pink lip shade. Avneet Kaur In Multi-Hued Separates And Jacket Avneet Kaur donned multi-hued printed separates and caught all our attention. Her separates consisted of a crop top and pants. The diva layered her top with a half-sleeved open-front blue jacket while the black purse, hung on her waist, added stylish quotient to her look. She accessorised her look with a bracelet and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and cherry lip shade. Avneet left her mid-parted straight highlighted tresses loose. Avneet Kaur In Purple Co-ords Avneet Kaur sported purple co-ords, which came from the label Amore Couture. Her co-ord set consisted of a quarter-sleeved classic-collar crop shirt and matching track pants. Her outfit featured black striped patterns and she upped her look with a gold-toned bracelet. The actress pulled back her tresses into a half-bun and let loose the remaining highlighted tresses. Filled thick brows, black eyeliner, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Avneet Kaur In A Black Leather Dress Avneet Kaur was dressed in a half-sleeved classic-collar black leather dress, which was accentuated by ruffled hem. The knotted statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She notched up her look with a yellow wrist band and black nail paint. The actress let loose her mid-parted long straight highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, soft blush, and red lip tint. The stylish reflectors added stylish quotient and she looked party-ready in her gorgeous attire.

Pic Credits: Avneet Kaur