Bunty Aur Babli 2: The Latest Stylish Looks Of Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chayurvedi, And Sharvari Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Bunty Aur Babli will release on 19th November and today was the trailer launch of the film and we can't wait to watch the movie. The trailer was exciting and the actors of the film have been promoting the film on social media by sharing the posters from the film. Yes, we absolutely learnt the fact that the fashion in the film is going to be exaggerated and over-the-top. While last time, Rani Mukerji's poster was eye-catching but it wasn't refreshing and her attire wasn't goal-giving as Babli of 2005, this time we saw a couple of refreshing looks from the film's posters.

So, one of the posters from the movie had Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji walking in style. The posters showed them in formal looks. Saif Ali Khan was dressed in a checked brown tuxedo that featured a waistcoat, a white shirt, and a patterned purple tie. It was a classy look and he wore golden frames but the highlight of his look was the balding hair. Rani Mukerji also exuded classy vibes with her textured and tweed skirt set that was structured and belted. She teamed her ensemble with a black belt. Rani too wore large sequinned frames and her makeup was marked by bright-pink lip shade. The short sleek bob tresses rounded out her avatar.

As for Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, they flaunted quirky looks in the poster. Siddhant Chaturvedi looked cool in his colourful bird-inspired shirt that was half-tucked and teamed it with a pair of white trousers. He sported edgy accessories and aviators. The side-blonde hairdo in his look also left us awestruck. Sharvari was also amazing in her all-purple look. She wore a printed purple top and teamed it with a plain purple skirt with a side slit. She kept her look minimal with a watch and spectacles. She wore braces and the curly tresses look rounded out her avatar.

The movie is going to be about Bunty aur Babli v/s Bunty aur Babli? Also, this movie promises a lot of fashionable looks. So, what do you think about their looks? Let us know that in the comment section.