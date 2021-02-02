Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Like A Regal Bride In Beautiful Sabyasachi Ensembles And Jewellery Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

It takes a lot of grace, elegance, and sophistication to pull off any designer's ethnic ensembles. Sabyasachi, who is especially famous for the Indian bridal wear, recently launched his new collection and the actress, who absolutely slayed it in his newly-introduced regal numbers was none other than Bollywood beauty Aditi Rao Hydari. Lately, the actress turned cover star for Khush Wedding magazine's latest issue and was all out there flaunting her royal bridal avatar in the designer's stunning heavily-detailed lehengas and a shimmery suit and jewellery. She was styled by Vikas Rattu and Tanishq Malhotra. So, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode it for bridal fashion inspiration.

Aditi Rao Hydari In A Shimmery Golden Suit

Aditi Rao Hydari sported a shimmery golden suit and left us awestruck with her regal and gorgeous look. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved ivory kurti, which was accentuated by shimmery golden patches and heavily embellished broad border. She teamed her kurti with plain golden churidar bottoms and draped a sheer ivory dupatta over her head and arms that featured golden embroidered border. The Girl On The Train actress completed her look with a pair of golden juttis and upped her regal look with white pearls-detailed gold-toned maangtikka, a pair of earrings, heavy choker, and rings. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a hairdo and wrapped up her look with filled brows, softly kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and red lip tint.

Aditi Rao Hydari In A Red Floral Lehenga

Aditi Rao Hydari exuded happy and positive vibes in her white lehenga, which was accentuated by blossoming red rose flowers and green leaves patterns. Her flared voluminous skirt had a white ruffle layer and intricately embroidered border. She teamed it with a half-sleeved plunging-neckline matching blouse and accessorised her look with green pearls-detailed gold-toned maangtikka, mathapatti, a pair of earrings, a necklace, bangles, and rings. The Padmaavat actress pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun and spruced up her look with a tiny red bindi, filled brows, very light-pink eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

Aditi Rao Hydari In A Peach Orange Lehenga

Aditi Rao Hydari was decked up in a peach-orange lehenga, which was intricately and heavily embroidered with green, red, and golden thread. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved matching choli and draped two dupattas - one over her head and the other over her one shoulder. The Wazir actress notched up her look with green stone and pearls-detailed delicate maangtikka, heavy earrings, choker, golden bangles, and rings. She pulled back her tresses into a hairdo and rounded out her look with a tiny black bindi, thick brows, and light-pink lip shade.

Aditi Rao Hydari In A Red Lehenga

Aditi Rao Hydari gave bridal fashion goals in her red lehenga, which was accentuated by shimmering silver dotted prints and embellished thick border. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved plunging-neckline matching choli and draped an equally-pretty dupatta and upped her look with a gold-toned maangtikka, heavy earrings, nath, heavy choker, bangles, and rings. The Rockstar actress pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat bun and elevated her look with minimal makeup marked by red lip shade.

So, what do you think about these bridal ensembles of Aditi Rao Hydari? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Pic Source- Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram