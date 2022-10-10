Just In
Tejasswi Prakash Slays On The Ramp In Red Thigh-High Slit Gown; SEE PICS!
Popular TV actress Tejasswi Prakash always impresses us with her chic fashion sense. Tejasswi recently modeled as a stunning showstopper for celebrity designer Rina Dhaka's western collection at the Grand Finale show of Indore Times Fashion Week. The diva looked drop-dead gorgeous in a fiery red ensemble!
Image: Filmibeat
Keep scrolling to catch more details about Tejasswi's showstopper outfit and look:
Image: Filmibeat
Tejaswi was seen wearing a bright red gown that featured a daring thigh-high slit. Her sari-style gown featured interesting dress details like an off-shoulder bodice blouse, sheer saree pallu, and red sequin detailing all over!
Image: Filmibeat
Speaking of her makeup and hairdo, the experts kept Tejasswi's makeup look dewy and styled her tresses in a classic bouffant. The red lips look matched the shimmery and shiny outfit.
Her accessories were kept minimal with stud earrings and transparent heels. Tejasswi walked the ramp in style and oozed tons of confidence and panache!
Image: Filmibeat
Tejasswi was seen posing and cheering for the designer Rina Dhaka for her latest collection presented at the Indore Times Fashion Week 2022. Ms Dhaka's collection was inspired by whimsical forms and past designs. At the fashion show, she featured exclusive Indian wear shararas and western outfits. Rina added a hint of contemporary touch to the ethnic ensembles!
Rina Dhaka is an ace fashion designer who is also known for her fusion collection where a perfect blend of Indian artistry meeting western silhouettes is crafted to perfection!
