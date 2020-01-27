Just In
Kajol's Dupatta Is Sangeet-Perfect And Her Look Test For Tanhaji Has All Our Attention
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actress, Kajol's fashion is only getting better and more evolved with time. Well, kudos to her stylish, Radhika Mehra too, for she has helped the seasoned actress achieve a class apart-fashion. While, she has been flaunting saris mostly but this time, Kajol gave us a break from saris with salwar suit. However, like how sometimes a blouse can elevate the look of the sari, a dupatta can also up the look of the salwar suit. And this time, Kajol's dupatta did the talking. So, let's decode her latest outfit, which will inspire you to turn the festive mode on.
So, Kajol's salwar suit was simply dipped in white hue. It consisted of a plain white kurta and matching trousers. If the suit was simple, Kajol upped her look with a gorgeous yellow and orange dupatta. It was an intricately-embellished number and accentuated by beautiful motifs. Her dupatta also featured tassles at the hem and with this pairing, Kajol gave us styling cues. Be it sangeet ceremony or a simple festive event, this dupatta of Kajol's can absolutely make heads turn. Her attire came from the label, Faabiiana. She teamed her ensemble with complemeting sandals from Aprajita Toor.
As for her jewelley game, it went well with her outfit. She wore kundan jhumkis and a statement ring. The makeup was marked by muted pink lip shade, well-defined kohl, and a shiny bindi. The highlighted side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. Apart from her yellow dupatta look, we were also impressed with Kajol's first look test for Tanhaji. Since, her picture was in black and white, so it was hard to decode the hues. However, it seemed like a humble silk sari and we totally liked her jewellery game. Her jewellery consisted of heavy neckpieces and quintessential Maharashtrian nath and statement studs.
Kajol posted the Tanhaji first look test picture on the Republic Day. So, what do you think about Kajol's fashion? Let us know that.